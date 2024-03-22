Weber State announces Rainn Wilson as 2024 commencement speaker

OGDEN — Weber State University announced that Rainn Wilson, famous for his role as Dwight Schrute in the TV show, “The Office,” will be speaking at WSU’s commencement ceremonies.

Wilson is an Emmy-nominated actor and comedian. He will speak to WSU graduates and their families during the general commencement ceremonies on April 26.

University President Brad Mortensen said WSU is thrilled to host Wilson.

“This year, we want to forge a new tradition where commencement serves as both a celebration of our students’ achievements and an engaging community event,” Mortensen said. “An acclaimed actor and creative thinker like Rainn Wilson can offer unique and inspiring insights to our graduates and will make the day even more memorable for them.”

Graduation commencement is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, April 26 and individual college convocation ceremonies will be held throughout the day Friday and Saturday, April 27.

Nearly 3,700 students are set to graduate from among its seven academic colleges.

WSU will award Wilson an honorary degree from Weber State, along with three others who have “made an impact in the community and state,” a release from the school stated.

In addition to being an actor, Wilson is a comedian, author, producer, and director. His most recent book was released in 2023 titled, “Soul Boom: Why we Need a Spiritual Revolution.” Wilson hosts and produces a documentary series, “Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss.”

The commencement ceremony is open to the public, however, priority seating will be offered to graduates and Weber State faculty and staff.

Visit the WSU commencement website for additional information.