On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Ocasio-Cortez defends accusing Israel of genocide in floor speech

Mar 24, 2024, 12:30 PM

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday defended accusing Israel of genocide against the Palestinia...

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday defended accusing Israel of genocide against the Palestinian people and advocating for cuts to US military aid until humanitarian relief flows freely in Gaza. (CNN)

(CNN)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY MICHELLE SHEN AND AILEEN GRAEF, CNN


CNN

(CNN) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday defended accusing Israel of genocide against the Palestinian people and advocating for cuts to US military aid until humanitarian relief flows freely in Gaza. Her decision to use the term genocide, as she did during a floor speech on Friday in the House chamber, was “taken with extraordinary gravity,” she said.

While she has openly condemned the violence in Gaza amid Israel’s war against Hamas, Ocasio-Cortez has typically been cautious about labeling Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians as genocide — a distinction in line with her tendency to use more conciliatory rhetoric on Israel than some of her ideological allies. But the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza has “crossed the threshold of intent,” Ocasio-Cortez told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

“As we speak, in this moment, 1.1 million innocents in Gaza are at famine’s door,” Ocasio-Cortez said in her speech Friday. “A famine that is being intentionally precipitated through the blocking of food and global humanitarian assistance by leaders in the Israeli government.”

“If you want to know what an unfolding genocide looks like,” the New York Democrat added, “open your eyes.”

More than 32,000 people in the coastal enclave have been killed since the Israel-Hamas war began, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

All 2.2 million people in Gaza do not have enough food to eat, with half of the population on the brink of starvation and famine projected to arrive in the north “anytime between mid-March and May 2024,” according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification.

“What we are seeing here, I think, with a forced famine is beyond our ability to deny or explain away,” Ocasio-Cortez told Tapper. “There is no targeting of Hamas in precipitating a mass famine of a million people, half of whom are children.”

Her comments come as the Biden administration is hardening its stance ahead of key meetings this week between US and Israeli officials.

Vice President Kamala Harris said Sunday that the US would not rule out consequences for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government if he moves forward with a military offensive in Rafah, where more than a million people are crammed into a sprawling tent city, describing such a decision as a “mistake.”

“We have been clear in multiple conversations and in every way that any major military operation in Rafah would be a huge mistake. Let me tell you something, I have studied the maps. There’s nowhere for those folks to go,” she said on ABC’s “This Week.”

Harris’ remarks come as national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant are set to meet at the White House on Monday. They are expected to focus on continued efforts to get the remaining hostages held by Hamas released and the urgent need for more humanitarian aid to reach civilians in Gaza.

Based on recent negotiations, Israel agreed to a US “bridging proposal” on the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released for every hostage held by Hamas, and the delegations are now waiting for a response from Hamas, CNN analyst Barak Ravid said Saturday on X, citing an unnamed senior Israeli official.

A diplomatic source briefed on the matter confirmed to CNN the accuracy of the information but said outstanding issues remain, including the entry of aid and “Israeli military repositioning” in Gaza.

The meeting between Sullivan and Gallant, a White House official told CNN, is different from the previously reported visit between Israeli officials and US officials also set for this week, at which the two countries are likely to discuss alternatives to a ground offensive of Rafah.

Ocasio-Cortez told Tapper on Sunday that she disagrees with the Israeli government restricting the flow of food and aid until Hamas frees the hostages and lays down arms.

“We are talking about famine,” she said. “The actions of Hamas should not be tied to whether a 3-year-old can eat. The actions of Hamas do not justify forcing thousands, hundreds of thousands of people to eat grass as their bodies consume themselves. We and the Israeli government have the right to go after Hamas. But we are talking about a population of millions of innocent Palestinians. We’re talking about collective punishment, which is in unjustifiable,” she said.

Contributing: Becky Anderson

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

Mike Johnson...

Ted Barrett, Morgan Rimmer, Kristin Wilson, Clare Foran and Haley Talbot, CNN

Senate averts a partial shutdown in overnight vote to approve government funding package

The Senate passed a government funding package early Saturday morning, averting a partial shutdown and ending a lengthy fight that has loomed over both sides of Capitol Hill for months.

1 day ago

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks during a news conference with Majority Leader Steve Scalise and M...

Clare Foran, Ted Barrett, Morgan Rimmer, Kristin Wilson and Haley Talbot, CNN

Following Senate failure, partial gov shutdown looms

Following a failure of the Senate to pass a funding bill, a partial government shutdown looks set to begin at midnight.

2 days ago

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., faces reporters at the Capitol, Nov. 30, 2023, in Washington. A Texas m...

Associated Press

Former US Rep. George Santos, expelled from Congress, says he is running again

Former U.S. Rep. George Santos, who was expelled from Congress in December and faces federal charges of defrauding donors to his 2022 campaign, has announced he is running for the House again.

2 days ago

Dr. Sesha Joi Moon, director of the House of Representatives Office of Diversity and Inclusion, pos...

Nicquel Terry Ellis, Chandelis Duster and Eva McKend

US House Office of Diversity and Inclusion to be disbanded as part of government spending bill

The US House Office of Diversity and Inclusion will be dissolved as part of the government spending bill that passed Friday

2 days ago

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sam Gill...

Daniel Woodruff

Salt Lake Co. DA reacts after governor signs controversial bill targeting his office  

Salt Lake County’s top prosecutor is reacting after the governor signed a controversial bill imposing new rules on his office.

2 days ago

FILE - The Capitol Dome and East Front of the of the House of Representatives is seen in Washington...

David Klepper, Associated Press

New bipartisan bill would require online identification, labeling of AI-generated videos and audio

New bipartisan legislation introduced in the House would require the identification and labeling of online content generated using artificial intelligence.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Ocasio-Cortez defends accusing Israel of genocide in floor speech