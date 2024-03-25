On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Everest climbers will have to take their poop away with them, as Nepal tries to address growing waste problem

Mar 25, 2024, 6:36 AM

Those hoping to climb Everest this year will have to bring their excrement down with them from the ...

Those hoping to climb Everest this year will have to bring their excrement down with them from the world’s highest peak. (Pemba Dorje Sherpa/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(Pemba Dorje Sherpa/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY AMY WOODYATT


CNN

Oxygen? Check. Crampons? Check. Poop bags?… Check.

Those hoping to climb Everest this year will have to make some slight adjustments to their packing list, as new rules now mandate that climbers bring their excrement down with them from the world’s highest peak, in a bid to tackle pollution.

Most people who attempt to climb the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) Mount Everest do so via Nepal, paying $11,000 apiece just for the climbing permit.

With gear, food, supplemental oxygen, Sherpa guides and more, it costs upward of $35,000 to take on the mountain.

But the world’s highest peak has a poop problem, driven by the number of visitors, and the harsh conditions on the mountain, which interfere with the degradation process.

“The problem of human waste on Everest was very bad,” Diwas Pokhrel, first vice president of Everest Summiteers Association, told CNN, adding that at the mountain’s highest points, it was “polluting the mountain environment.”

Without the new rules, the poo problem was highly likely to get worse: Last year, Nepal gave out a record 478 climbing permits to climb the peak. Twelve climbers were confirmed to have died on the mountain, while another five remain officially missing.

Jinesh Sindurakar of the Nepal Mountaineering Association told CNN that an estimated 1,200 people will be on Everest this season.

“Each person produces 250 grams (8.8 ounces) of excrement a day and they will spend 2 weeks on the higher camps for the summit push,” Sindurakar explained, adding that each climber will be given two poop bags, which can each be used six times.

The bags contain chemicals to solidify the human waste and make it odorless, Sindurakar said, and Nepal’s Khumbu Pasanglhamu Rural Municipality will issue some 8,000 bags this season.

Efforts to reduce the impact of tourism on the Himalayas have stepped up, with 35,708 kilograms of waste and plastics removed from peaks including Everest, Lhotse, Annapurna and Baruntse through an initiative led by the Nepali Army, according to the Himalayan Times.

Editor’s note: CNN’s Lilit Marcus contributed reporting.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

A suspect in the Crocus City Hall shooting on Friday, is escorted by police officers in the Basmann...

Associated Press

3 of 4 suspects charged in Russia concert hall attack admit guilt during court hearing

Three of the four suspects charged with carrying out the concert hall attack in Moscow that killed more than 130 people admitted guilt for the incident in a Russian court Sunday.

15 hours ago

FILE - Kate, Princess of Wales and Prince William travel in a coach following the coronation ceremo...

Pan Pylas, The Associated Press

Kate and William ‘extremely moved’ by support since the Princess of Wales’ cancer revelation

Kate, the Princess of Wales, and her husband, Prince William, are said to be “extremely moved” by the public’s warmth and support following her shocking cancer announcement as tributes continued to pour in Sunday from around the world.

20 hours ago

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday defended accusing Israel of genocide against the Palestinia...

Michelle Shen and Aileen Graef, CNN

Ocasio-Cortez defends accusing Israel of genocide in floor speech

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday defended accusing Israel of genocide against the Palestinian people and advocating for cuts to US military aid until humanitarian relief flows freely in Gaza.

22 hours ago

A Russian law enforcement officer near the burning Crocus City Hall concert venue following a shoot...

Mary Kay Mallonee, Katherine Grise and Chris Lau, CNN

US had warned Russia ISIS was determined to attack

The US warned Moscow that ISIS militants were determined to target Russia in the days before assailants stormed the Crocus City Hall in an attack that killed scores of people, but President Vladimir Putin rejected the advice as “provocative.”

2 days ago

Officers stand guard near Moscow's Crocus City Hall...

Darya Tarasova, Anna Chernova, Tim Lister and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

Putin says suspects in concert hall attack detained, death toll rises to 133

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has vowed to punish those behind a deadly attack on a Moscow concert hall which claimed more than 130 lives after authorities said the four main suspects were caught near the border with Ukraine.

2 days ago

Follow @bri_chavez...

Brianna Chavez

Halted adoption process leaves Utah woman stuck in Haiti

A Provo woman said she and several other American families living in Haiti are unable to come back to the United States due to a halted adoption process.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Everest climbers will have to take their poop away with them, as Nepal tries to address growing waste problem