Florida-Disney fight reaches settlement

New York (CNN) — A years-long fight between Disney and Florida is set to end after the two parties agreed to a settlement.

In a meeting Wednesday morning members of the board of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, a body that governs the special tax district Disney is located in, approved a settlement to end a legal dispute.

The dispute arose over Disney’s opposition to a Florida law that restricts certain instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom. Opponents have labeled the controversial law “Don’t Say Gay.”

“We are pleased to put an end to all litigation pending in state court in Florida between Disney and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District,” Jeff Vahle, president of Walt Disney World, said in a statement.

“With this agreement, we’re eager to work with Disney and other businesses within Central Florida to make our destination known for world-class attractions and accountable governance,” Charbel Barakat, vice chairman of Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, said in a statement to CNN.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s office did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for a comment on the settlement. DeSantis is scheduled to hold a press conference at 12:15 pm ET Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

