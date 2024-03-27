On the Site:
Firefighters in New Jersey come to the rescue of a yellow Labrador stuck in a spare tire

Mar 27, 2024, 1:32 PM

In this photo provided by the Franklinville Volunteer Fire Company, firefighters attempt to get Dai...

In this photo provided by the Franklinville Volunteer Fire Company, firefighters attempt to get Daisy the dog unstuck from a tire, in Franklinville, N.J., March 21, 2024. (Franklinville Volunteer Fire Company via AP)

(Franklinville Volunteer Fire Company via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FRANKLINVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Firefighters in southern New Jersey came to the rescue of a dog who got stuck in a spare tire.

The Franklinville Volunteer Fire Company crew found Daisy, an 11-month-old yellow Labrador, when they responded to a Franklin Township home last Thursday. Her neck was deep in the middle of the tire rim, and the firefighters worked quickly to devise a rescue plan while attempting to keep Daisy calm.

Lt. Brandon Volpe told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the crew first used dish soap and water but couldn’t free the dog, who was “pretty stuck in there.” They then tried vegetable oil and when that didn’t work they put plastic wrap around her neck, hoping the oil and soap would make it slippery enough for her to slide down.

When that also failed, Volpe remembered he had plasma cutters — used for cutting steel and metal — at his home, so the crew put Daisy on a red wagon and headed to Volpe’s garage.

Volpe recalls the dog “panicked a little bit,” but a fire blanket was put around her head and neck for protection. Within five minutes, Daisy was free.

Firefighters in New Jersey come to the rescue of a yellow Labrador stuck in a spare tire