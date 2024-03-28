On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

HEALTH

Utah’s Hope Hero Foundation is saving teen lives

Mar 28, 2024, 2:39 PM | Updated: 2:42 pm

Hope Hero Foundation Logo on key chain...

Teens are getting a sense of empowerment over mental health at Utah's Hope Hero Foundation.

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

DAVIS COUNTY — The Hope Hero Foundation, a Utah-based organization, is taking proactive steps to promote mental health empowerment among teens locally and across the U.S. 

Last year, Elysia Butler suffered a third traumatic brain injury.

“I couldn’t open my eyes for two weeks,” Butler said.

That happened around the same time her organization, The Hope Hero Foundation, was getting started. 

“It took about a month before I had my eyes open for an hour a day,” Butler said.

Once her eyes were open, her mission to proactively prevent teen suicide hit the ground running in her iconic red shoes.

The Hope Hero Foundation website. It works with students to prevent teen suicide.

The Hope Hero Foundation website.

The founder said it is important if we are going to help save kids’ lives that we hear from teens and what they need. 

“What we’re doing is flipping the script and saying, ‘We know you’re going to go through some of these challenges, so let’s prepare you to be the hero of your own story,’” Butler said.

The push to proactively help teens came from her background as a teacher. She spent time with students on a daily basis and in her home. She even helped save her child’s life who was struggling at 7 years old.

“The Hope Hero Foundation has a mission of catching kids before they fall,” Butler said.

Local teens including sophomores and juniors are breaking out their own red shoes and sharing stories and words of wisdom to help others who may be walking a similar path. 

“Take it one percent at a time, and even if one percent takes a week to make it through; you did that,” Kennedy Quast, an organization ambassador said.

Seth Wilson, another local student and organization ambassador, said, “There’s always someone who’s supporting you.”

“You can be that hero of your own story if you really take the time to do that,” Laynie Anderson said. She’s also an organization ambassador.

Butler said parents, family members, and community leaders also have a role in making a positive impact on the mental health and well-being of each other.

“It’s about the entire family, especially the parents to lead by example to really get in there and do the work with their kids,” Amanda Anderson said, a mom and a board member for the Hope Hero Foundation.

Tim Roper, a Clearfield City Councilor and dad said,  “This organization is treating the problem instead of the symptoms of it.”

Butler said some of her workbooks and materials are being considered at some universities and schools in Utah. Her goal is to continue helping as many students as possible.  

“These kids are incredible, and they want to show us as adults that they’re capable,” she said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Health

Alison Smart and her daughter Ruby, Alison Smart is going up against a major drug company, trying t...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah mom enlists Mark Cuban in fight for daughter’s access to insulin

A Utah mom is going up against a major drug company, trying to keep a type of insulin on the market that she says is essential for her family.

21 hours ago

Intermountain Health's Murray made the list of Fortune Magazine's Top 50 heart hospitals....

Cary Schwanitz

Utah has two of Fortune Magazine’s Top 50 Heart Hospitals

Two Utah hospitals made Fortune Magazine’s top 50 cardiovascular hospitals.

22 hours ago

Man sneezing because of seasonal allergies...

Katia Hetter, CNN

Are allergies making you feel sick? Here’s how to find out

Sniffling a bit more than usual? Welcome to spring allergy season in the Northern Hemisphere. Even if you don’t think you have allergies, it’s worth paying attention to those sniffles.

1 day ago

Ashley Stewart meets Gino and Melody Colucci, the husband and daughter of the woman, who donated he...

Emma Benson

Utah mom, transplant recipient meets family of organ donor

When someone donates an organ, they give another person the gift of life. And many times, recipients and donors never get to meet each other, or thank their families. Well, a Utah mom was able to meet the family of her donor for the first time. Emma Benson caught up with them after their emotional reunion.

5 days ago

FILE PHOTO (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)...

Anne D'Innocenzio AP Retail Writer

More than 440,000 Starbucks-branded mugs recalled due to burn, laceration risk

More than 440,000 Starbucks-branded mugs made by Nestle and sold during the winter holidays are being recalled after reports of some users receiving burns or lacerations.

6 days ago

Douglas Emhoff poses with Utah delegates...

Lindsay Aerts

Second Gentleman visits Utah touting federal money to help Salt Lake City’s aging water pipes

The second gentleman of the United States, Doug Emhoff, was in Utah today to help announce a program to replace aging pipes in Salt Lake City.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Utah’s Hope Hero Foundation is saving teen lives