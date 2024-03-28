On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

The White House expects about 40,000 participants at its ‘egg-ucation’-themed Easter egg roll

Mar 28, 2024, 2:49 PM | Updated: 3:05 pm

FILE - President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden blows his whistle for the start of...

FILE - President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden blows his whistle for the start of a race during the White House Easter Egg Roll, April 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY DARLENE SUPERVILLE, ASSOCIATED PRESS


Some 40,000 people are expected to participate in Monday’s “EGG-ucation”-themed White House Easter Egg Roll, about 10,000 more than last year.

Jill Biden, a teacher for more than 30 years, is transforming an annual tradition first held in 1878 into an “EGG-ucational” experience. Various stations on the South Lawn and Ellipse will help children learn about farming, healthier eating, exercise and more, the White House announced Thursday.

They’ll still get to coax hard-boiled eggs across the lawn to a finish line.

A large schoolhouse set up on the South Lawn will offer kids activities in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, such as making circuit-breakers or simulating a fossil dig. The kids will also have the opportunity to write notes to U.S. troops and first responders with Operation Gratitude, a nonprofit organization.

Guests include thousands of military and veteran families, their caregivers and survivors. Members of the general public claimed tickets through an online lottery. They will be admitted in nine waves, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday’s “egg-stravaganza” will be the third Easter egg roll hosted by President Joe Biden and the first lady, who still teaches English and writing at a northern Virginia community college. They did not host the event in 2021, Biden’s first year in office, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The White House Easter Egg Roll dates to 1878, when President Rutherford B. Hayes opened the White House lawn to children after they were kicked off the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 03: Larry David, comedian, writer, actor, and television producer loo...

Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Don’t bother Larry David with menial pleasantries. He’s not interested

Just like the version of himself that he plays on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” there are some things in life that Larry David can’t be bothered with.

7 minutes ago

FILE: A Polestar electric car prepares to park at an EV charging station on July 28, 2023 in Corte ...

Alexa St. John, Matthew Daly and Joshua A. Bickel

Federal EV charging stations are key to Biden’s climate agenda, yet only 4 states have them

President Biden has set a goal of creating a national network of 500,000 publicly available chargers by 2030.

3 hours ago

A new draft law looks to prohibit the breeding of dogs with “skeletal anomalies,” such as dachs...

Nadine Schmidt, Claudia Otto and Frederik Pleitgen, CNN

Dachshunds under threat as Germany proposes ban on breeding

No more dachshunds? A new draft law looks to prohibit the breeding of dogs with “skeletal anomalies.”

5 hours ago

The cargo ship Dali sits in the water after running into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridg...

Nick Perry

What to know about the cargo ship Dali, a mid-sized ocean monster that took down a Baltimore bridge

Here’s what to know about the cargo ship Dali, which crashed into Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse and leaving six construction workers presumed dead.

8 hours ago

The ocean liner's demise remains a point of cultural fascination, more than a century later. (Movie...

Taylor Nicioli

This controversial ‘Titanic’ prop sold for more than $700,000 at a memorabilia auction

A door – or more accurately doorframe – from the 1997 movie "Titanic" sold for $718,000 at a Dallas auction.

9 hours ago

Workers continue to investigate and search for victims after the cargo ship Dali collided with the ...

Ben Finely

Debate emerges over whether modern protections could have saved Baltimore bridge

A debate has emerged over whether modern safety protections could have saved a Baltimore bridge after it was struck by a cargo ship.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

The White House expects about 40,000 participants at its ‘egg-ucation’-themed Easter egg roll