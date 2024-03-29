On the Site:
Weather alert
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Russia’s security services knew of ISIS threat before concert attack, new evidence from investigative body suggests

Mar 29, 2024, 2:52 PM | Updated: 2:54 pm

Several gunmen burst into the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow and fire automatic wea...

Several gunmen burst into the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow and fire automatic weapons at the crowd on March 22 in the deadliest attack on Russia in decades. Mandatory Credit: Dmitry Serebryakov/AP via CNN Newsource

CNN's Profile Picture

BY MATTHEW CHANCE AND CHRIS LAU, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — The Kremlin’s security services were aware of an ISIS threat days before a deadly attack on a concert hall near Moscow, Russian intelligence documents obtained by a UK-based investigative organization suggest.

According to the London-based Dossier Center, the documents showed ethnic Tajiks radicalized by ISIS-K – the Central Asian offshoot of the terror group ISIS – could have been involved.

At least 143 people were killed last Friday in the deadliest attack on Russia in decades, when assailants stormed Crocus City Hall with guns and incendiary devices, just before a concert was to be held.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack with statements, photos, and a propaganda video filmed by the attackers.

The Dossier Center is a Russian investigation group backed by Mikhail Khodorkovsky, an exiled former Russian oil tycoon turned Kremlin critic. It has previously unearthed details about Russian President Vladimir Putin and his regime, often using documents and leaks from inside the Russian government.

“A few days before the terrorist attack, members of the Security Council received a warning that Tajik citizens could be used in terrorist attacks on Russian territory,” said the group’s latest report, released on Sunday, referring to the Russian security agency.

“Even before the attack on Crocus City Hall, a source close to the intelligence services told the Dossier Center about this,” it added.

The Kremlin hasn’t responded to CNN’s request for a comment on the Dossier Center report.

Shocking footage of the attack showed how victims fled for their lives and ducked to safety in horror, with the venue transformed into an inferno.

Four suspects, who are from the Central Asian republic of Tajikistan but worked in Russia on temporary or expired visas, appeared in court earlier this week facing terror charges, showing visible signs of injury. Three pleaded guilty, according to Russian media.

Despite relations between Washington and Moscow being at historic lows, the United States warned Russia that ISIS militants were planning to stage an attack in the country.

Earlier in March, the US Embassy warned of an increased threat of terror attacks on Russia, with National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson saying the US had shared this information with Russian authorities under the “duty to warn” policy.

But in a speech just days before the attack, Putin had dismissed the American warnings as “provocative,” saying “these actions resemble outright blackmail and the intention to intimidate and destabilize our society.”

Putin, who recently won a stage-managed election to secure another term, has repeatedly suggested, without evidence, that Ukraine had helped orchestrate the attack. Ukraine has repeatedly denied having any links to the attack.

Former Russian lawmaker Ilya Ponomarev, an exiled Kremlin critic, said the latest evidence posed serious questions for the Russian leadership and its security forces.

“We see very clearly that Vladimir Putin could have reacted on numerous warnings,” he told CNN’s Erin Burnett Out Front.

ISIS-K claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on the Russian embassy in Kabul in 2022.

The following year, German police arrested several people from Tajikistan accused of plotting an attack on Cologne Cathedral, according to the Dossier Center. Suspected ISIS-K members were also arrested in Kyrgyzstan, accused of plotting an attack at an orthodox church.

According to the Dossier Center, Russian law enforcement was monitoring all these reports and “considered the risk” to Russia.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

Christians walk the Way of the Cross procession that commemorates Jesus Christ's crucifixion on Goo...

Julia Frankel

In Jerusalem, Palestinian Christians observe scaled-down Good Friday celebrations

Hundreds of Christians participated in a customary Good Friday procession through the limestone walls of Jerusalem's Old City.

5 hours ago

FILE - Eggs are displayed on store shelves at a local grocery store in Chandler, Ariz., Jan. 21, 20...

Dee-Ann Burrin, AP Business Writer

What’s keeping egg prices high for Easter? It’s not just inflation

Egg prices are at near-historic highs in many parts of the world as Easter and Passover approach.

19 hours ago

Pope Francis...

Christopher Lamb, CNN

Pope Francis breaks annual Easter tradition

Pope Francis on Thursday has washed the feet of 12 women at a prison in Rome during a ceremony emphasizing humility.

24 hours ago

A Russian law enforcement officer near the burning Crocus City Hall concert venue following a shoot...

Associated Press

Death toll in Moscow concert hall attack rises to 140 after another victim dies in hospital

The death toll in last week’s Moscow concert hall attack rose to 140 on Wednesday after another victim died in a hospital, Russian officials said

2 days ago

Mukhammadsobir Faizov, a suspect in the shooting attack, appeared unresponsive in court, on Sunday....

Christian Edwards, Masha Angelova, Josh Pennington and Anna Chernova, CNN

Moscow concert hall attack suspects appear in court as Russia defends security services

The four men suspected of carrying out a brutal attack at a Moscow concert hall that killed at least 139 people have appeared in court on terror charges.

4 days ago

A critically endangered Western Lowland Gorilla mother holds her baby, one of two babies born at th...

Associated Press

Baby gorilla cuddled by mother at London Zoo remains nameless

The newest endangered baby gorilla at the London Zoo is more than six weeks old but doesn’t yet have a name. Zookeepers aren’t even sure if it’s a male or female because they haven’t been able to get close enough to examine it.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Russia’s security services knew of ISIS threat before concert attack, new evidence from investigative body suggests