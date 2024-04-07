On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Weekend sports programming
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COLLEGE SPORTS

Iowa-UConn women’s Final Four semifinal most-watched hoops game in ESPN history; 14.2M avg. viewers

Apr 7, 2024, 1:07 PM | Updated: 1:11 pm

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes dribbles around Paige Bueckers #5 of the UConn Huskies in th...

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes dribbles around Paige Bueckers #5 of the UConn Huskies in the second half during the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 05, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Steph Chambers, Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers, Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Iowa’s 71-69 victory over UConn at the women’s Final Four on Friday night averaged 14.2 million viewers on ESPN, making it the most-viewed women’s basketball game on record and the largest audience for an ESPN basketball broadcast.

The previous women’s hoops mark was 12.3 million for last Monday’s Iowa-LSU game in the Elite Eight. Game 7 of the 2018 Eastern Conference finals between Cleveland and Boston was ESPN’s most-watched basketball game at 13.51 million.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 05: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes speaks with the media after beating the UConn Huskies in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 05, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. Iowa defeated Connecticut 71-69. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 05: Gabbie Marshall #24 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is fouled as KK Arnold #2 of the UConn Huskies of the looks on in the first half during the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 05, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) PORTLAND, OREGON - APRIL 05: Jenni Hauschildt (L) reacts while watching the semifinal game of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the UConn Huskies at The Sports Bra on April 05, 2024 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Amanda Loman/Getty Images) CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 05: Paige Bueckers #5, Aaliyah Edwards #3 and Nika Muhl #10 of the UConn Huskies, from left, react as they speak with the media after losing to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 05, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. Iowa defeated Connecticut 71-69. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 05: Jason Sudeikis looks on in the second half during the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game between the UConn Huskies and the Iowa Hawkeyes at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 05, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 05: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes dribbles around Paige Bueckers #5 of the UConn Huskies in the second half during the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 05, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 05: Kate Martin #20 of the Iowa Hawkeyes leaves the court after sustaining an injury in the second half against the UConn Huskies during the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 05, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 05: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes passes around Paige Bueckers #5 of the UConn Huskies in the first half during the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 05, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

That also makes it one of the most-viewed games in any sport other than college football and the NFL over the past couple years. Last year’s NCAA men’s title game between San Diego State and UConn averaged 14.79 million.

The Hawkeyes game, which saw the audience peak at 17 million, will likely go down as one of the top 50 primetime telecasts of 2024. It would have finished 32nd on last year’s list.

It is also ESPN’s second-highest audience for a non-football broadcast. The United States-Portugal match during group play in the 2014 men’s World Cup averaged 18.22 million.

The last NBA game to draw at least 14 million was Golden State’s title-clinching victory over Boston in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals (14.22 million).

Clark’s five March Madness games on ESPN and ABC have averaged 8.3 million. Iowa will face South Carolina for the national championship Sunday afternoon on ABC.

South Carolina’s 78-59 victory over North Carolina State averaged 7.1 million viewers, making it the third most-watched women’s national semifinal since records started being kept in 1992.

The previous record for the most-viewed semifinal was Stanford vs. Virginia on CBS in 1992 (8.1 million).

Friday’s two games averaged 10.8 million viewers, a 138% increase over last year.

KSL 5 TV Live

College Sports

The man who witnessed the alleged racist insults that were directed towards the University of Utah ...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Body camera footage released from report of racist attacks against U of U team in Idaho

New body cam video is giving insight into alleged racist harassment that targeted U of U basketball players while in Idaho for an NCAA tournament.

9 days ago

...

Michelle Bodkin and Madison Miller, KSL Sports

Coeur d’Alene officials express regret, sorrow after U of U WBB experienced ‘racial hate crimes’

On Tuesday morning, city officials held a news conference to offer apologies to the University of Utah women’s basketball team and provide updates on the investigation.

12 days ago

...

Mitch Harper

No. 6 Seed BYU Falls To Physical No. 11 Duquesne In NCAA First Round

BYU basketball fell to Duquesne in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

17 days ago

FILE - Fans arrive for an NCAA college football game against UAB at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at the...

Mark Long, AP Sports Writer

NAACP urges student-athletes to reconsider Florida colleges after state eliminates DEI programs

The NAACP says Black student-athletes should reconsider attending public colleges and universities in Florida.

27 days ago

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 2...

John Zenor, AP Sports Writer

Alabama’s Nick Saban retires after 7 national titles, most in major college football history

Alabama coach Nick Saban is retiring after winning more national championships than any other major college football coach.

3 months ago

Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) shoots the ball over Utah Utes center Lawson Lover...

John Coon, Associated Press

Utah survives late rally, hands No. 14 BYU first loss of the season

A historic win by Utah basketball over BYU marks the first time Utah's succeeded over a ranked BYU team since 1993.

4 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Iowa-UConn women’s Final Four semifinal most-watched hoops game in ESPN history; 14.2M avg. viewers