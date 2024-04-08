On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Weekend sports programming
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Tens of thousands of live salmon fell off a truck in Oregon – and into a creek

Apr 8, 2024, 7:34 AM

A tanker truck carrying fish was involved in an accident in northeast Oregon on March 29. (Oregon D...

A tanker truck carrying fish was involved in an accident in northeast Oregon on March 29. (Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife )

(Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife )

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ZOE SOTTILE


KSLTV.com

LA GRANDE, Ore. — When a truck carrying over 100,000 salmon crashed and overturned in Oregon, it might have spelled disaster for the fish aboard, which were intended to replenish local populations in the Imnaha River.

But in a miraculous twist of fortune, over 70,000 of the fish landed in a nearby creek and are expected to survive.

The accident took place on March 29 in northeast Oregon, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. The truck was carrying 102,000 spring Chinook smolts, or young salmon, in the life phase in which they transition from freshwater to the open ocean.

“The accident occurred on a sharp corner with the 53-foot truck rolling onto the passenger side, skidding on its side on the pavement, and then going over a rocky embankment causing it to roll onto its roof,” says the news release.

The driver received minor injuries, according to the department.

The truck overturned close to Lookingglass Creek, a tributary of the Grande Ronde River. Around 77,000 young salmon made it into the creek and are expected to return in future years to spawn.

Not all of the fish were so lucky: 25,529 smolts died. Their bodies were recovered either in the tanker or on the streambank, according to the news release.

Over 20,000 of the young salmon died after falling off the truck. (U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service)

The salmon were meant to be released in the Imnaha River, a 77-mile-long watercourse in the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest. The smolts lost constitute about 20 percent of the total salmon that will be released in the river this year, says the news release. Because of the loss, “Fishery managers expect to see about 500-900 fewer adult fish returning in 2026 and 2027,” according to the department.

Salmon are raised at Lookingglass hatchery, then transported back and released to Imnaha to help combat threats to their population, according to Seth White, a professor in the department of Fisheries, Wildlife, and Conservation Sciences at Oregon State University and director of the Oregon hatchery Research Center. “The Imnaha River spring Chinook Salmon population depends on hatcheries to sustain their numbers,” he told CNN in an email.

He explained that salmon are resilient animals, which will help many of them survive their unplanned tumble into the creek.

“In many ways salmon are very resilient and that’s why they survived millennia in a geologically active part of the world,” he told CNN. “Many of the salmon that got spilled into the creek will likely survive because they’re adaptable — within limits  —and can learn new environments quickly.”

A tanker truck carrying fish was involved in an accident in northeast Oregon on March 29. (Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife ) Over 20,000 of the young salmon died after falling off the truck. (U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service) (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service) A tanker truck carrying fish was involved in an accident in northeast Oregon on March 29. (Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife )

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

A manhunt was underway for Skylar Meade and an accomplice after Meade escaped custody during an ear...

Mark Thiessen, Associated Press

Idaho inmate who escaped during hospital ambush faces court hearing

An Idaho white supremacist prison gang member accused of escaping from a Boise hospital that left three corrections officers with gunshot wounds is now due to have a court hearing Monday afternoon.

14 minutes ago

Miriam Toy (L) and Oliver Toy share a pair of eclipse glasses that NASA was handing out as they awa...

Marcia Dunn, AP Aerospace Writer

WATCH: Livestream of today’s total solar eclipse

Millions of spectators along a narrow corridor stretching from Mexico to the U.S. to Canada eagerly awaited Monday's celestial sensation — a total eclipse of the sun — even as forecasters called for clouds.

2 hours ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - APRIL 05: Cranes and salvage personnel surround the collapsed Francis Scott K...

Associated Press

Salvage crews have begun removing containers from the ship that collapsed Baltimore’s Key bridge

Salvage crews have begun removing containers from the deck of the cargo ship that crashed into and collapsed the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

3 hours ago

The City of Dripping Springs, Texas is preparing for the solar eclipse with a set of larger than li...

Caitlin Kaiser, Elisa Raffa and Allison Chinchar

Severe storms may pose a threat to solar eclipse viewers

Excited eclipse watchers, watch out: Weather could complicate attempts to see the epic astronomical phenomenon in parts of the Southwest.

15 hours ago

FILE - An airplane flies over a sign on Boeing's 737 delivery center, Oct. 19, 2015, at Boeing Fiel...

Associated Press

An engine cover on a Southwest Airlines plane rips off, forcing the flight to return to Denver

A Southwest Airlines jet returned to Denver Sunday morning after the engine cover fell off and struck the wing flap during takeoff, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

16 hours ago

A sign for the Powerball jackpot is displayed at a 7-Eleven, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Portland, Or...

Associated Press

Winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth $1.3 billion sold in Oregon

A Powerball player in Oregon won a jackpot worth more than $1.3 billion on Sunday, ending a winless streak that had stretched more than three months.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Tens of thousands of live salmon fell off a truck in Oregon – and into a creek