On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

House passes modified surveillance bill after it failed earlier this week

Apr 12, 2024, 11:12 AM

The dome of the U.S. Capitol is reflected in a window on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, in April 2...

The dome of the U.S. Capitol is reflected in a window on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, in April 2023. The House has put a modified surveillance bill on track for final passage as soon as April 12. Mandatory Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/Reuters via CNN Newsource

CNN's Profile Picture

BY KRISTIN WILSON, HALEY TALBOT AND LAUREN FOX, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — The House on Friday passed a modified surveillance bill, just two days after an earlier version failed to advance in a public rebuke to GOP leadership.

The bill, which reauthorizes the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, now goes to the Senate ahead of an April 19 deadline.

The passage of the legislation is a win for House Speaker Mike Johnson – after GOP leadership’s defeat on the floor just two days ago – and comes as the Louisiana Republican faces direct challenges to his leadership. GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia filed a resolution last month that could force a vote to remove Johnson from the speakership, and Greene has been citing that threat to escalate pressure on Johnson over issues such as changes to the FISA reauthorization and aid to Ukraine.

Greene was seen on the House floor speaking to Johnson, who later told reporters the two spoke about “all sorts of things.”

“Marjorie and I agree on our conservative philosophy,” Johnson said. “We just have different ideas sometimes on strategy. The important part of governing in a time of divided government like we have is communication with members and understanding the thought process behind it, that they have a say in it.”

The new version of the FISA bill would be a two-year reauthorization instead of five years, meaning that if former President Donald Trump won the presidential election this year, the legislation would be up in time for Trump to overhaul FISA laws next time around. That change helped appease the conservative House members who originally opposed the bill, sinking it Wednesday.

Johnson organized a classified reading room off the House floor for members to view classified information ahead of Friday’s vote, according to a GOP leadership aide.

Johnson is also scheduled to meet with Trump in Florida later Friday.

As a rank-and-file member of the House, Johnson was opposed to the reauthorization of section 702 of FISA, explaining that only after receiving classified briefings did he gain a “different perspective.”

“When I was a member of (the House Judiciary Committee) I saw the abuses of the FBI, the terrible abuses over and over and over… and then when I became speaker I went to the SCIF and got the confidential briefing on sort of the other perspective on that to understand the necessity of section 702 of FISA and how important it is for national security,” the Louisiana Republican said earlier this week. “And it gave me a different perspective.”

“That’s part of the process, you have to be fully informed,” he added.

White House National Security communications adviser John Kirby reiterated the White House’s support for the reauthorization ahead of the final House floor vote expected later Friday.

“We strongly support the bipartisan effort here to get … 702 reauthorized and we even support – not all – but we support a lot of the reforms that are being considered,” Kirby told reporters Friday.

While Kirby would not say how a failure to reauthorize FISA or Section 702 would impact current surveillance efforts with regard to Iran, he did note the intelligence successes it has contributed to, calling it “critical for all threats.”

This story and headline been updated with additional developments.

CNN’s Aileen Graef contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Oakland officials have voted in favor of changing the name of the city’s airport to San Francisco...

Olga R. Rodriguez and Christopher Weber

Oakland officials vote to include ‘San Francisco’ in airport’s name

Oakland officials have voted in favor of changing the name of the city’s airport to San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport.

2 hours ago

FILE: Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas ...

Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs’ Rashee Rice surrenders to police on assault charge after high-speed crash

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has surrendered to police on charges including aggravated assault after he and another driver of a speeding sports car allegedly caused a crash on a Dallas highway last month.

5 hours ago

Derrick Dearman, convicted killer of 5 on Alabama death row, dropped his appeals and asked the stat...

Emma Tucker, Isabel Rosales and Rebekah Riess, CNN

Alabama man convicted of killing 5 people asks to be executed: ‘It’s the right thing to do’

The 35-year-old inmate on Alabama’s death row has spent almost six years fighting his sentence after being convicted of killing five people. But now, he says he’s asked the state to execute him.

14 hours ago

A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. On Wedn...

Matt Ott, AP Business Writer

Fewer Americans file for jobless claims as labor market continues to shrug off higher interest rates

Fewer Americans applied for jobless benefits last week as the labor market continues to thrive despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool it.

21 hours ago

FILE: O.J. Simpson attends a parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center July 20, 2017 in Lovelo...

Ken Ritter

OJ Simpson, fallen football hero acquitted of murder in ‘trial of the century,’ dies at 76

O.J. Simpson, the decorated football superstar and Hollywood actor who was acquitted of charges he killed his former wife and her friend but later found liable in a separate civil trial, has died. He was 76.

1 day ago

The 18-year-old accused of pledging allegiance to ISIS and planning attacks against churches in I...

Cindy Von Quednow, Jack Forrest, Rashard Rose and Melissa Alonso, CNN

Idaho man accused of planning church attacks in support of ISIS pleads not guilty to terrorism charge

The 18-year-old accused of pledging allegiance to ISIS and planning attacks against churches in Idaho pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a federal terrorism charge, according to the court docket.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

House passes modified surveillance bill after it failed earlier this week