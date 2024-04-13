On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
UNCATEGORIZED

Ogden mobile home fire claims lives of a cat and dog

Apr 13, 2024, 10:16 AM

(Courtesy: Ogden Utah Fire Department) The aftermath of the fire

(Courtesy: Ogden Utah Fire Department)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


OGDEN — A one-story mobile home caught fire Friday near 1000 block of Wall Avenue, where four people and three pets were affected.

Fire crews from Ogden and Weber fire departments responded to a call  around 4:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters report they found the home with smoke and heavy flames that were spreading to a neighboring home.

According to press release sent by the Ogden Utah Fire Department, all four occupants of the home had evacuated before the firefighters arrived. Fire department members searched the home, and reported that one dog and one cat died in the fire. One dog was recovered with no injuries.

The mobile home has an estimated $80,000 in damage, but firefighters were able to save the neighboring home from any major damage. The Fire Marshal’s office is still investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

Firefighters said the displaced group are receiving help from Red Cross.

 

