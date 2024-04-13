Natalie Cline loses reelection bid at Salt Lake County GOP Convention

SALT LAKE CITY — Natalie Cline has lost in her reelection bid to remain on the Utah State Board of Education.

Amanda Bollinger unseated Cline during the Salt Lake County Republican Convention on Saturday.

Delegates at Saturday’s event gave Cline 123 votes, or roughly 37%. Bollinger earned 211 votes but by earning more than 63% it automatically makes her the GOP nominee.

“It means that people care about kids, and it means that people are willing to trust me to help put the trust of public education back into our system. And they trust the hands of their children in my arms. So it means a lot,” said Bollinger after her win.

Republican delegates — who are often more conservative than Republican primary voters — were faced with the task of keeping Cline in her seat. She did not gather signatures meaning that she had to win at least 40% support to continue on to June’s primary ballot. Bollinger said delegates picked the less extreme candidate and that delegates and parents, “made a statement.”

“It was a lot of our silent majority came out and they, you know, haven’t been as involved and now they know they need to come and have a voice to make sure that their values are represented,” Bollinger said.

“I think I means, we we know parents are and our delegates are making a statement that our goal is to protect our children and that we want to make sure that they are safe in schools and that those of us that are leaders are also prioritizing the safety of our students,” she added.

Cline was seen leaving promptly after the race. Even before the loss, KSL TV made contact in person with Cline who declined to be interviewed.

During her speech to delegates, Cline argued divisive ideologies are being taught in Utah schools.

“There is divisive ideologies being taught, malpractice of mental health kind of therapies happening in our schools meant for all children that try to transform their attitudes, values, beliefs, behaviors and dispositions to be in line with the state’s definition — the state’s values, attitudes, beliefs and behaviors — turning our children into activists, encouraging them to agitate for social change within the school and outside of the school. And this is not OK. This is not academic excellence. This is indoctrination. And it needs to stop,” Cline said.

Happening now: Natalie Cline and her challenger @DrABBollinger both just spoke to delegates in their race to be the Republican moving forward for a seat state School board. Cline has to win 40% support here or she’s done. pic.twitter.com/suKfOHSzmZ — Lindsay Aerts (@LindsayOnAir) April 13, 2024

In other convention news Saturday, Erin Rider emerged as the GOP candidate to try and unseat Democratic Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson in the November election. Rider earned nearly 78% of delegate support to avoid a primary.