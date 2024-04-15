On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
WORLD NEWS

Officer, bystanders hailed for confronting and stopping a man who killed 6 at a Sydney shopping mall

Apr 14, 2024, 8:46 PM

A note is left with flower tributes near a crime scene at Bondi Junction in Sydney, Sunday, April 1...

A note is left with flower tributes near a crime scene at Bondi Junction in Sydney, Sunday, April 14, 2024, after several people were stabbed to death at a shopping center Saturday. Police have identified Joel Cauchi, 40, as the assailant that stabbed several people to death at a busy Sydney shopping center Saturday before he was fatally shot by a police officer. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY RICK RYCROFT AND KEIRAN SMITH, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


SYDNEY (AP) — A police officer and several bystanders are being hailed for running “towards danger” to confront the attacker who stabbed and killed six people at a suburban Sydney shopping center.

The shopping mall, one of the country’s busiest and near the world-famous Bondi Beach, was a hub of activity on Saturday afternoon when 40-year-old Joel Cauchi used a knife to kill five women and one man. He also injured at least a dozen others, including a 9-month-old baby whose mother died during the attack, before a police officer shot him dead.

New South Wales Police confirmed Sunday Cauchi had a history of mental illness and investigators weren’t treating the attack as terrorism-related.

The number would have been far higher, according to NSW Premier Chris Minns who on Sunday praised “the ordinary members of the public that cornered and confronted a murderer in the Westfield Shopping Centre, showing what I would call instinctive bravery under terrible circumstances.”

Described as a hero

Talking to reporters while standing outside the shopping mall, Minns underscored the role played by Inspector Amy Scott — the first emergency responder on the scene — who shot and killed Cauchi and has since been widely lauded as a hero.

“(Scott)… ran towards danger and showed professionalism and bravery and without a shadow of a doubt, saved many, many lives in the last 24 hours,” he said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also praised Scott in a press conference in Canberra: “The wonderful inspector who ran into danger by herself and removed the threat that was there to others, without thinking about the risks to herself,” he said.

He commended “ordinary Australians putting themselves in harm’s way in order to help their fellow citizens. That bravery was quite extraordinary that we saw yesterday.”

Video footage shared online showed many people fleeing, some carrying their children as they escaped while a knife-wielding Cauchi ran erratically through the shopping center, lunging at people.

Other footage showed a bystander holding what appeared to be a metal pole to hold off Cauchi who was coming up an escalator at the time.

Hundreds of floral tributes and messages for the victims had been laid outside the closed shopping mall on Sunday, which police said would remain an active crime scene for days if not weeks.

