Horrified worshipers watch online and in person as a bishop is stabbed at a church in Sydney
Apr 15, 2024, 9:02 AM
(Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)
A police officer and several bystanders are being hailed for running “towards danger” to confront the attacker who stabbed and killed six people at a suburban Sydney shopping center.
17 hours ago
Israel pledged that it will “exact a price” from Iran as the country weighs its response to an unprecedented overnight barrage of drone and missile strikes while facing international pressure to de-escalate.
18 hours ago
President Joe Biden and senior members of his national security team, seeking to contain the risk of a wider regional war following a barrage of Iranian missiles and drones directed toward Israel, have told their counterparts the US will not participate in any offensive action against Iran, according to US officials familiar with the matter.
1 day ago
U.S. forces have downed some Iran-launched attack drones flying toward Israel, according to a U.S. defense official and two U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.
2 days ago
A man stabbed six people to death at a busy Sydney shopping center Saturday before he was fatally shot, police said, with hundreds fleeing the chaotic scene, many weeping as they carried their children. Eight people, including a 9-month-old, were injured.
2 days ago
Iran has launched drones toward Israel, amid fears of a regional escalation following an apparent Israeli attack on an Iranian embassy complex in Syria last week.
2 days ago
