On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

A painting of Winston Churchill by an artist whose work he hated is up for auction

Apr 16, 2024, 3:23 PM | Updated: 3:27 pm

A portrait of the iconic former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, painted by Graham Sutherl...

A portrait of the iconic former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, painted by Graham Sutherland in 1954, on view at Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, England, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. The portrait will be sold at auction on June 6 with an estimated price of 5-800,000 pound sterling (US621, 000-1,000,000). Churchill was born at Blenheim Palace on Nov. 30, 1874. (Alastair Grant, AP photo)

(Alastair Grant, AP photo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LONDON (AP) — A portrait of Winston Churchill by an artist whose work the British leader loathed went on display Tuesday at Churchill’s birthplace ahead of an auction in June.

The painting by modernist artist Graham Sutherland was made in preparation for a larger portrait that Churchill hated and which was later destroyed — an episode recounted in the TV series “The Crown.”

The surviving oil-on-canvas study shows Churchill’s head in profile against a dark background. It is expected to sell for between 500,000 pounds and 800,000 pounds ($622,000 and $995,000) at Sotheby’s in London on June 6.

A member of staff from Sotheby’s poses for the media with a portrait of the iconic former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, painted by Graham Sutherland in 1954, at Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, England, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Commissioned to do portait of Churchill

Sutherland was commissioned by the Houses of Parliament to paint Churchill to mark his 80th birthday in 1954. The full-length portrait was unveiled in Parliament that year, with Churchill calling it, with a smirk, “a remarkable example of modern art.”

Churchill is said to have complained that the painting “makes me look half-witted, which I ain’t.” It was delivered to his home and never seen again. The Churchill family disclosed years later that it had been destroyed.

Its fate was recreated with poetic license in an episode of “The Crown” in which Churchill’s wife, Clementine, watches the painting go up in flames.

Andre Zlattinger, Sotheby’s head of modern British and Irish art, said that in the surviving study, “Churchill is caught in a moment of absent-minded thoughtfulness, and together with the backstory of its creation, it gives the impression of a man truly concerned with his image.”

Sotheby’s put the picture on public display inside the room where Churchill was born 150 years ago at Blenheim Palace, a country mansion 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of London. Visitors can see it there until Sunday. It will go on show at Sotheby’s offices in New York May 3-16 and London May 25-June 5.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

FILE: Getty Images...

Sylvia Hui, Associated Press

UK lawmakers will vote on a landmark bill to gradually phase out smoking

A plan by Britain’s government to introduce a landmark smoking ban that aims to stop young people from ever smoking is set to clear its first hurdle on Tuesday, despite vocal opposition from within Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party.

5 hours ago

ATHENS, GREECE - APRIL 16: Greek actress Mary Mina (R), playing the role of the High Priestess, lig...

Nicholas Paphitis

Despite weather glitch, the Paris Olympics flame is lit at the Greek cradle of ancient games

Even without the help of Apollo, the flame that is to burn at the Paris Olympics was kindled Tuesday at the site of the ancient games in southern Greece.

10 hours ago

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 15: The Sydney Opera House is illuminated with a black ribbon in honour o...

Mark Baker and Rod McGuirk

Horrified worshipers watch online and in person as a bishop is stabbed at a church in Sydney

Horrified worshipers watched in person and online as a bishop was stabbed at the altar during a church service in Sydney on Sunday evening.

1 day ago

A note is left with flower tributes near a crime scene at Bondi Junction in Sydney, Sunday, April 1...

Rick Rycroft and Keiran Smith, The Associated Press

Officer, bystanders hailed for confronting and stopping a man who killed 6 at a Sydney shopping mall

A police officer and several bystanders are being hailed for running “towards danger” to confront the attacker who stabbed and killed six people at a suburban Sydney shopping center.

2 days ago

President Joe Biden spoke by phone with Netanyahu, and made clear that the US would not participate...

Rob Picheta, CNN

Israel vows to ‘exact a price’ after unprecedented Iranian attack while world leaders call for restraint

Israel pledged that it will “exact a price” from Iran as the country weighs its response to an unprecedented overnight barrage of drone and missile strikes while facing international pressure to de-escalate.

2 days ago

U.S. President Joe Biden speaking on April 12....

MJ Lee and Kevin Liptak, CNN

Biden tells Netanyahu US will not participate in counter-strike against Iran

President Joe Biden and senior members of his national security team, seeking to contain the risk of a wider regional war following a barrage of Iranian missiles and drones directed toward Israel, have told their counterparts the US will not participate in any offensive action against Iran, according to US officials familiar with the matter.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

A painting of Winston Churchill by an artist whose work he hated is up for auction