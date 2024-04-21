Payson High students celebrate prom with a ‘Footloose’ theme

PAYSON — Saturday morning was busy for many Payson High School students. Hundreds of teens helped build kits for actor Kevin Bacon’s charity SixDegrees.

Just like Bacon’s character in the film ‘Footloose’ danced the night away at prom, so did Payson High School students, celebrating their accomplishment of bringing the actor back to Utah 40 years after the film hit movie theaters.

“It’s really cool to be able to have him actually come and visit the school before (the school) gets torn down,” said Amanda Jensen, a junior at Payson High.

Amanda couldn’t miss this once in a lifetime event. Instead of asking someone from school, she decided to asked her childhood friend Christian Ganiere.

Bacon wasn’t the only Hollywood star in Payson on Saturday — Christian happens to be an actor from California.

Christian, who’s homeschooled, said he couldn’t miss out on this opportunity either.

“(Amanda) asked me and I was like, ‘I’ve never been to prom, that’s the coolest thing ever, yes I’ll immediately go,'” Christian said.

Christian said he was excited to visit the school where the film was shot.

“I didn’t know it was shot here, it was shot at the high school,” he said.

Back at Payson High, the gymnasium was decked out in colorful streamers and bright lights, almost identical to the prom in the film.

Students were dressed to the nines ready to dance the night away and celebrated an accomplishment they’ve worked on for months.

“I feel like most of (the recognition) goes to the student council because I know they worked their butts off trying to get (Kevin Bacon’s) attention. All their work paid off,” Amanda said.

