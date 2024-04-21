On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Payson High students celebrate prom with a ‘Footloose’ theme

Apr 20, 2024, 10:12 PM | Updated: 10:39 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

PAYSON Saturday morning was busy for many Payson High School students. Hundreds of teens helped build kits for actor Kevin Bacon’s charity SixDegrees.

‘You were all just tireless’: Kevin Bacon praises Payson High students as he returns to ‘Footloose’ roots

 

Just like Bacon’s character in the film ‘Footloose’ danced the night away at prom, so did Payson High School students, celebrating their accomplishment of bringing the actor back to Utah 40 years after the film hit movie theaters.

“It’s really cool to be able to have him actually come and visit the school before (the school) gets torn down,” said Amanda Jensen, a junior at Payson High.

Amanda couldn’t miss this once in a lifetime event. Instead of asking someone from school, she decided to asked her childhood friend Christian Ganiere.

Bacon wasn’t the only Hollywood star in Payson on Saturday Christian happens to be an actor from California.

Christian, who’s homeschooled, said he couldn’t miss out on this opportunity either.

“(Amanda) asked me and I was like, ‘I’ve never been to prom, that’s the coolest thing ever, yes I’ll immediately go,'” Christian said.

Christian said he was excited to visit the school where the film was shot.

“I didn’t know it was shot here, it was shot at the high school,” he said.

Back at Payson High, the gymnasium was decked out in colorful streamers and bright lights, almost identical to the prom in the film.

Students were dressed to the nines ready to dance the night away and celebrated an accomplishment they’ve worked on for months.

“I feel like most of (the recognition) goes to the student council because I know they worked their butts off trying to get (Kevin Bacon’s) attention. All their work paid off,” Amanda said.

Additional reading:

Everybody cut loose: Utah actress recalls experience filming ‘Footloose’

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Police say 13-year-old Aaliyah Rose Cabrera-Utai was last seen in Midvale on Friday afternoon aroun...

Mark Jones

Unified Police seeking the public’s help in locating missing teenager

The Unified Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager.

2 hours ago

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

Mark Jones

One person dead in southern Utah car pursuit

The Utah Highway Patrol says one person died following a crash in a police pursuit Saturday in southern Utah.

4 hours ago

Remember the scene in "Footloose" when Ariel climbs out of her friends' moving car and tries to get...

Emma Benson

Everybody cut loose: Utah actress recalls experience filming ‘Footloose’

Remember the scene in "Footloose" when Ariel climbs out of her friends' moving car and tries to get into her boyfriend's truck? The driver – Ariel's friend, Edna – was played by then-19-year-old BYU acting student Kim Abunuwara.

6 hours ago

Actor Kevin Bacon made an appearance in Payson on Saturday morning as part of festivities leading u...

Lottie Elizabeth Johnson, Margaret Darby, Deseret News

‘You were all just tireless’: Kevin Bacon praises Payson High students as he returns to ‘Footloose’ roots

Getting Kevin Bacon to come to Payson, Utah, was no easy feat. Just about anyone who has spent the past year trying to get his attention will tell you that.

6 hours ago

A rendering of an arts campus plaza within the "Rio Grande District." (Photo: Redevelopment Agency ...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Salt Lake City has ‘ambitious vision’ as it seeks to turn Rio Grande around

The blocks behind the Rio Grande Depot — and the building itself — have gone through some tough times over at least the past decade; however, Salt Lake City planners say they have an "ambitious" plan to turn the site around.

8 hours ago

A photo of seized illegal drugs and paraphernalia from a traffic stop near 1500 South West Temple S...

Carlysle Price

Two arrested after SLCPD find large amounts of methamphetamine

Liberty Patrol officers arrested two people Friday morning after finding nearly 200 grams of methamphetamine in their car, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department press release.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Payson High students celebrate prom with a ‘Footloose’ theme