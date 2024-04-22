On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
NATIONAL NEWS

15 people injured when tram collides with guardrail at Universal Studios theme park near Los Angeles

Apr 21, 2024, 6:21 PM

FILE - The Universal Studios Hollywood officially reopens to the public at 25% capacity with COVID-...

FILE - The Universal Studios Hollywood officially reopens to the public at 25% capacity with COVID-19 protocols in place in Los Angeles, on April 16, 2021. A tram accident at Universal Studios in Los Angeles injured multiple people Saturday night, April 20, 2024, authorities and the company said. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (AP) — More than a dozen people suffered mostly minor injuries when a tram used for tours crashed into a railing at Universal Studios Hollywood near Los Angeles, authorities and the company said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department units responded shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday to the theme park in Universal City, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northwest of downtown LA, the agency said in a social media post.

The California Highway Patrol said that while the tram was negotiating a turn, its last car collided with a metal guardrail, “causing it to tilt and eject multiple passengers.”

The fire department said 15 people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries. The highway patrol’s statement on Sunday said some of the injuries were moderate, but didn’t specify a number.

Universal Studios Hollywood said in a statement Sunday afternoon that tours have resumed with a modified route.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the guests who were involved, and we are thankful that based on agency reports, the injuries sustained were minor. We are working closely with public agencies, including the California Highway Patrol, as we continue our review of the incident and safety remains a top priority,” the statement said.

The highway patrol, which is leading the investigation, said alcohol and drugs were not considered a factor.

The tram circuit, called the World-Famous Studio Tour, offers a glimpse behind the scenes of Universal movies including “Jaws” and Jordan Peele’s “Nope.” The theme park will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the tour starting Friday.

