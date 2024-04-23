Top NFL Landing Spots For Former Utah Football Safety Sione Vaki

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2024 NFL Draft is around the corner which means it is time to examine where your favorite former Utes could land.

Today we take a closer look at former Utah football safety Sione Vaki.

Vaki made his presence known as a freshman in 2022 for the Utes and never looked back playing in 26 total games with 17 starts.

While Vaki turned a lot of head in his first season, in many ways he impressed even more in 2023 playing two-ways for the Utes after injuries decimated their roster. Despite being known as a safety, Vaki brings a lot of versatility to any roster showing chops at running back and slot receiver too.

*Talk is that Vaki improved his numbers at Pro Day but no official numbers have been given.

Height: 5’ 11’’

Weight: 210 lbs.

Arm: 29 1/8’’

Hand: 8 5/8’’

40-Yard Dash: 4.62 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.54 seconds

Vertical Jump: 39.5’’

Broad Jump: 10’ 5’’

Bench Press: 20 reps

Projected Draft Spot

Day Three (round 5) according to NFL Draft Buzz.

Buffalo Bills

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

New York Jets

Some Of The More Interesting Spots For Sione Vaki

Buffalo, Detroit, and Green Bay all feel like teams that are building to become great over the coming years and it’s always nice to see guys land somewhere where they will have success not only personally but team wide.

The Bills have the potential to reunite Vaki with former Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid.

A possible interesting aside: while not listed by PFF as needing safeties, the New Orleans Saints did interview both Cole Bishop and Sione Vaki after Pro Day wrapped up.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

