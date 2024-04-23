On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

George Santos ends congressional bid for New York’s 1st District

Apr 23, 2024, 4:36 PM

Former New York Rep. George Santos, who was expelled from the House and is facing federal charges, ...

Former New York Rep. George Santos, who was expelled from the House and is facing federal charges, said he is withdrawing his bid for Congress in New York’s 1st District. (Kevin Dietsch, Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(Kevin Dietsch, Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY RASHARD ROSE, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Former New York Rep. George Santos, who was expelled from the House and is facing federal charges, said he is withdrawing his bid for Congress in New York’s 1st District.

“I have decided to withdraw from my independent run for #NY1…I don’t want my run to be portrayed as reprisal against Nick Lalota… Although Nick and I don’t have the same voting record and I remain critical of his abysmal record, I don’t want to split the ticket and be responsible for handing the house to Dems,” Santos said in a post on X.

Santos previously announced he was leaving the Republican Party and would run his congressional comeback bid as an independent.

“I have meet with leaders and with constituents and I have made the decision to hang it up here and stop perusing this race, THIS YEAR! The future holds countless possibilities and I am ready willing and able to step up to the plate and go fight for my country at anytime,” Santos said.

Santos has pleaded not guilty to 23 federal charges, including allegations of fraud related to Covid-19 unemployment benefits, misusing campaign funds and lying about his personal finances on House disclosure reports.

“I will continue to participate in the public policy discussion and will do my part… I will always strive to stand on the right side of history. It’s only goodbye for now, I’ll be back,” Santos said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Sunday said House Speaker Mike Johnson “betrayed” Rep...

Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls on Johnson to resign after foreign aid bills pass

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Sunday said House Speaker Mike Johnson “betrayed” Republican voters after the House approved new aid to Ukraine, threatening to call a vote for his ouster if he doesn’t resign.

2 days ago

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks at the US Capitol earlier this year. (Craig Hudson/REUT...

Ted Barrett, Morgan Rimmer and Clare Foran, CNN

Senate passes surveillance bill despite contentious debate over privacy concerns

The Senate voted late Friday to reauthorize a key surveillance authority, avoiding a lapse in the controversial program.

3 days ago

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks as he joins Ryan Smith, co-founder and chairman of Smith Enter...

Michael Houck and Lindsay Aerts, KSL TV

Smith Entertainment Group addresses the logistics and politics of bringing the NHL to Utah

On Friday, the NHL and the new owners of the Utah NHL team discussed the exciting opportunities that the team can bring to Beehive State.

4 days ago

Donald Trump sits at a table a jury has been seated for his trial...

Jennifer Peltz, Michael R. Sisak, Jake Offenhartz and Alanna Durkin Richer

Jury of 12 people and 6 alternates is seated in Trump’s hush money trial in New York

A full jury of 12 people and six alternates has been seated Donald Trump's hush money case, setting the stage for expected opening statements next week in the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president.

4 days ago

FILE: Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks during a news conference following a closed-d...

Stephen Groves, Lisa Mascaro and Kevin Freking

Ukraine, Israel aid advances in rare House vote as Democrats help Republicans push it forward

The House has pushed a $95 billion national security aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies closer to passage.

4 days ago

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 29, 2024. Short...

Melanie Zanona, Manu Raju, Annie Grayer and Lauren Fox, CNN

Johnson won’t change rules over removing him from speakership after hardliners revolt

Speaker Mike Johnson announced he will not change the procedure for removing him from the speakership.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

George Santos ends congressional bid for New York’s 1st District