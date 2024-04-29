3 law enforcement officers killed in shooting at North Carolina residence, 5 others shot

(CNN) — Three officers were killed in a shooting while attempting to serve a warrant at a home in Charlotte, North Carolina, including one deputy US Marshal and two local task force officers, authorities say.

A total of eight law enforcement officers were shot during the incident, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said at a Monday evening news conference.

The shooting unfolded in the 5000 block of Galway Drive as members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force were serving a warrant for possession of firearm by a convicted felon, Jennings said.

The officers were met with gunfire from a “high-powered rifle” and returned fire, fatally shooting a suspect in the front yard of the house. Jennings said the US Marshals had been serving the warrant to that suspect.

“As officers approached, they received additional gunfire from inside the residence,” the police chief said.

Three members of the US Marshals task force were killed, Jennings said. In a statement to CNN, the US Marshals Service confirmed one of the dead was a deputy US Marshal.

Four Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were also shot, including one who is in critical condition “fighting for his life” in the hospital, the police chief said. The other officers are in stable condition.

The chief did not name the officers as authorities are working to notify their families.

There are also two “people of interest” being questioned by police, Jennings said. When authorities cleared the residence, a 17-year-old and a woman came out, Jennings said, but could not confirm whether either of the two were suspects.

“We are very early in the investigation,” he added. “CMPD will lead this investigation, we still have a lot to uncover, a lot of questions that are not answered right now.”

The chief described the shooting as “the most tragic one” he had been involved with in his 32-year-long law enforcement career. “Historically, I can’t imagine that there’s one that’s any worse than what we’re seeing today” in the Charlotte area, he said.

Authorities cleared the scene Monday afternoon, telling residents they no longer needed to shelter in place in a post on X.

“Numerous law enforcement officers struck by gunfire in active situation,” the department had said earlier on X.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper “is in Charlotte and continues to receive briefings on the situation,” his office told CNN. “He will speak with the families of victims and officials shortly.”

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said in a statement she is “deeply saddened by the shooting that occurred that involved Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers and US Marshals today.”

“I ask that all Charlotteans keep them, the other injured officers, and their families in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,” Lyles said.

This is a developing story and has been updated.