On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

3 law enforcement officers killed in shooting at North Carolina residence, 5 others shot

Apr 29, 2024, 5:50 PM | Updated: 5:54 pm

A Charlotte Mecklenburg police officer walks carrying a gun in the neighborhood where a shooting to...

A Charlotte Mecklenburg police officer walks carrying a gun in the neighborhood where a shooting took place in Charlotte, North Carolina, Monday, April 29. (Nell Redmond, Associated Press)

(Nell Redmond, Associated Press)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY DEVON M. SAYERS AND SHAWN NOTTINGHAM, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN)Three officers were killed in a shooting while attempting to serve a warrant at a home in Charlotte, North Carolina, including one deputy US Marshal and two local task force officers, authorities say.

A total of eight law enforcement officers were shot during the incident, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said at a Monday evening news conference.

The shooting unfolded in the 5000 block of Galway Drive as members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force were serving a warrant for possession of firearm by a convicted felon, Jennings said.

The officers were met with gunfire from a “high-powered rifle” and returned fire, fatally shooting a suspect in the front yard of the house. Jennings said the US Marshals had been serving the warrant to that suspect.

“As officers approached, they received additional gunfire from inside the residence,” the police chief said.

Three members of the US Marshals task force were killed, Jennings said. In a statement to CNN, the US Marshals Service confirmed one of the dead was a deputy US Marshal.

Four Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were also shot, including one who is in critical condition “fighting for his life” in the hospital, the police chief said. The other officers are in stable condition.

The chief did not name the officers as authorities are working to notify their families.

There are also two “people of interest” being questioned by police, Jennings said. When authorities cleared the residence, a 17-year-old and a woman came out, Jennings said, but could not confirm whether either of the two were suspects.

“We are very early in the investigation,” he added. “CMPD will lead this investigation, we still have a lot to uncover, a lot of questions that are not answered right now.”

The chief described the shooting as “the most tragic one” he had been involved with in his 32-year-long law enforcement career. “Historically, I can’t imagine that there’s one that’s any worse than what we’re seeing today” in the Charlotte area, he said.

Authorities cleared the scene Monday afternoon, telling residents they no longer needed to shelter in place in a post on X.

“Numerous law enforcement officers struck by gunfire in active situation,” the department had said earlier on X.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper “is in Charlotte and continues to receive briefings on the situation,” his office told CNN. “He will speak with the families of victims and officials shortly.”

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said in a statement she is “deeply saddened by the shooting that occurred that involved Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers and US Marshals today.”

“I ask that all Charlotteans keep them, the other injured officers, and their families in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,” Lyles said.

This is a developing story and has been updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

USDA will test ground beef for H5N1 avian influenza viruses. (Natalia Semenova, iStockphoto/Getty I...

Brenda Goodman, CNN

USDA says it is testing beef for H5N1 bird flu virus

Food safety officials say they are testing beef, including ground beef from grocery stores, for the presence of the H5N1 bird flu virus that’s spreading in dairy cattle.

2 hours ago

John Sullivan, 29, was sentenced Friday to six years in federal prison for his role in the Jan. 6, ...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Utah man sentenced to 6 years in federal prison for his role in Jan. 6 US Capitol riot

A Sandy man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

3 hours ago

A sign for the Oklahoma School for the Deaf, lies crumpled and twisted near downtown Sulphur, Oklah...

Graham Lee Brewer, The Associated Press

Oklahoma towns hard hit by tornadoes begin long cleanup after 4 killed in weekend storms

When a monster nighttime tornado came roaring into the southern Oklahoma town of Sulphur, Sheila Hilliard Goodman, a grandmother and casino worker, hunkered down inside Raina's Sport Lounge with about 30 other customers in the popular downtown hangout.

5 hours ago

This cover image released by Republic Records show "The Tortured Poets Department" by Taylor Swift....

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ hits No. 1, experiences largest streaming week ever

Taylor Swift continues to dominate in the week following the release of her 11th album, “The Tortured Poets Department.” The 31-track album has hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, tying Swift with Jay-Z for second-most No. 1 albums at 14. Only The Beatles, with 19 No. 1 albums, have had more.

6 hours ago

Law enforcement swarms a home in a Charlotte, North Carolina, neighborhood. (WLS via CNN)...

Associated Press

Numerous law enforcement officers struck by gunfire in North Carolina, police say

Numerous law enforcement officers have been struck by gunfire Monday in a neighborhood in Charlotte, North Carolina, police said.

7 hours ago

Hunter Biden, seen here on February 28, is demanding that Fox News remove from its platforms sexual...

Holmes Lybrand and Dana Bash, CNN

Hunter Biden demands Fox News remove ‘intimate’ images from its platforms

Hunter Biden and his legal team are claiming Fox News conspired to defame and unlawfully publish sexually explicit images Biden says are private.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

3 law enforcement officers killed in shooting at North Carolina residence, 5 others shot