On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Here’s how many investors and cash buyers are in Utah’s housing market

Apr 29, 2024, 9:58 PM | Updated: 10:43 pm

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY Home prices are high, and so are mortgage rates.

That might make you wonder, who’s actually able to buy houses in Utah right now?

New numbers show how many buyers in the Beehive state are paying cash – and how many are investors.

According to John Burns Research and Consulting, which closely tracks the housing market, investors are playing a bigger role in Utah than they have.

Nationwide Investor Data by marjones on Scribd

What the data says

The latest data from the fourth quarter of 2023 shows 25% of houses in the Salt Lake market were sold to an investor. It was slightly higher than that in Utah County, at 26.8%.

SLC Investor Data by marjones on Scribd

Those numbers have risen over the last few years, according to the data, but they’re still below the national average and other nearby cities such as Las Vegas and Phoenix.

SLC Investor Data by marjones on Scribd

Many investors also pay cash. According to UtahRealEstate.com, just under one in five buyers in Utah paid cash for their home in 2023. It was the same percentage in 2022, but it’s up notably from 2020 when cash buyers accounted for just 11.8% of Utah’s market.

“The market is challenging, so we have less buyers in general,” said Dejan Eskic, a housing analyst at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah. “Those cash buyers right now are not impacted by interest rates because they have the cash – they’re not financing it – so their share is higher a little bit than usual.”

Right now, the national average for mortgage rates is 7.43%, according to Mortgage News Daily. The median price for a home in Utah is hovering around $500,000, Eskic said.

Chris Call rents a townhouse in Saratoga Springs with his wife, Char, and their three young boys. They’re happy to have a place, but they wish they could find one of their own.

“The prices are just so high,” Call said, “and the interest rates are so high.”

The market is definitely discouraging, but he’s trying to stay optimistic long term.

“I’m hoping that there’s something that can happen to allow me to get my family into a house,” said Call.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

hands taping up luggage - shipping your luggage...

Matt Gephardt

Can you save money by shipping your luggage instead of checking it?

KSL’s inflation buster Matt Gephardt tests whether shipping your luggage to your destination ahead of your trip can save you time and money.

16 minutes ago

A Holladay family is in limbo after their neighbor's house was exploded by "ancient dynamite" found...

Lindsay Aerts

Holladay family scrambling to find new housing after neighboring house was destroyed by ancient dynamite

A Holladay family is in limbo after their neighbor's house was exploded by "ancient dynamite" found inside. 

3 hours ago

Phil Lyman, governor candidate, speaks during the Utah Republican Party state nominating convention...

Michael Houck

Independent advisor recommends that GOP lieutenant governor candidate is ineligible to run

An independent advisor for Utah's 2024 gubernatorial race advises declining the candidacy of a lieutenant governor candidate due to their resident status. 

4 hours ago

Water levels in Weber County are high and officials are staying on alert. This past weekend, the sh...

Shelby Lofton

‘Things could change real quick for us:’ Weber County avoids weekend flooding, officials on alert

Water levels in Weber County are high and officials are staying on alert. This past weekend, the sheriff's office warned people to avoid streams and rivers due to rising waters, but no flooding took place.

4 hours ago

Armed first responders outside of a West Jordan home after fake calls of an active shooter...

Shara Park

Dozens of officers respond to West Jordan home after fake call to 911

Investigators are trying to get to the bottom of a fake 911 call that led to a significant emergency response in West Jordan on Monday.

5 hours ago

John Sullivan, 29, was sentenced Friday to six years in federal prison for his role in the Jan. 6, ...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Utah man sentenced to 6 years in federal prison for his role in Jan. 6 US Capitol riot

A Sandy man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Here’s how many investors and cash buyers are in Utah’s housing market