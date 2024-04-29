On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Coaches Gear Up For New-Look Big 12 Spring Meetings

Apr 29, 2024, 11:42 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

What was once a foreign concept for BYU football coach Kalani Sitake is now part of his typical off-season routine. That’s conference meetings season.

It’s the third consecutive year Sitake has taken a seat at the spring retreat for Big 12 coaches from the league’s football and basketball programs.

While Sitake is becoming a veteran in Big 12 meetings, this week in Arizona will be a new world for first-year men’s basketball head coach Kevin Young.

A veteran NBA assistant for the past eight seasons, most recently as the lead assistant for the Phoenix Suns this past season, Young hasn’t been involved with college basketball since 2006. That was an assistant coach at Utah Valley. He was never tasked with sitting at spring head coach meetings in Orem.

Now, he will be involved in meetings for the nation’s toughest basketball conference in nine of the past 11 years. Young will sit alongside Bill Self (Kansas), Scott Drew (Baylor), and Kelvin Sampson (Houston), among others, discussing important topics for the Big 12’s coveted hoops product.

Four Corner schools join the Big 12 Coaches Meetings

BYU’s new head basketball coach won’t be the only new face at this year’s Big 12 meetings that begin on Tuesday. The league brings in the “Four Corner” programs from Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah.

Going to Scottsdale for spring meetings isn’t a new concept for coaches from the four corners. But it’s a new league with a far different outlook.

Last year at these spring meetings, momentum was building for the Big 12 to land the four corner institutions, despite many scoffing at the idea anyone would join the Big 12.

Commissioner Brett Yormark surprised everyone and pulled it off, building his league to 16 members.

First, with Colorado setting things into motion. Then Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah followed suit after Oregon and Washington announced their intentions to join the Big Ten on reduced media rights shares.

Yormark has since said that adding the “Four Corners” programs was a “dream scenario” for the Big 12.

After seeing what happened to the Pac-12, it also ensured the Big 12’s survival.

The new additions mean that BYU and Utah coaches will be under the same league roof for the first time since being in the Mountain West together in 2010.

Kalani Sitake likes having the BYU/Utah rivalry in the same league again

Kalani Sitake was on Utah’s staff when the Utes transitioned from the Mountain West to the Pac-12. He worked for Kyle Whittingham as a position coach and then as a defensive coordinator. Now, the two will take part in league meetings together.

“You know how I feel about the program there and the fans. I have tons of respect for Utah,” said Sitake. “I just think that growing up and seeing this rivalry as a fan, then as a player, and then as a position coach or coordinator, and now as a head coach, it just makes sense to me.”

Sitake continued, “I know it gets heated and all of that stuff. And there’s a lot of competition. But there’s a lot of friendly interactions with both. There are a lot of guys in our program who know those guys, and when sad things happen, we always have each other’s backs. But it’s always good to compete and have that high level of respect. So we’re excited about getting them back on the schedule.”

BYU and Utah will renew their football rivalry on November 9 in Salt Lake City. The Big 12 “reimagined” its annual rivalries and spread them throughout the 2024 season.

Important topics for Big 12 coaches to discuss

When the coaches have their meetings, there are many topics to address. Perhaps none is more significant than the NCAA reportedly nearing a legal settlement that would lay out a potential revenue-sharing model with athletes in the highly-publicized antitrust class lawsuit House v. NCAA.

Name, Image, Likeness, and the Transfer Portal will likely be hot topics discussed among coaches.

For football, how to improve the on-field product in the 12-team Playoff era.

Moving forward into the new College Football Playoff structure, the CFP will distribute revenue unevenly throughout the conferences based on performance. The Big 12 is reportedly getting the lowest percentage of revenue in CFP money due to the lack of Playoff bids.

How can the league maximize its playoff opportunities to get not only one automatic bid into the field but also at-large spots?

It’s safe to say there’s a lot to discuss for the new-look 16-team Big 12, and BYU coaches are in the thick of those conversations.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Post-Spring Big 12 Football Power Rankings For 2024 Season

The KSL Sports team voted on the Big 12 football power rankings coming out of spring practice.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

MiLB Season Heating Up As Salt Lake Bees Prepare For May

The Salt Lake Bees lost a pair of players for good reason as they continue the longest road trip of 2024 in Oklahoma City. 

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah State DT Hale Motu’apuaka Earns Mini Camp Invite From Colts

Former Utah State defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka received a rookie mini camp invite from the Indianapolis Colts.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

What Will Jazz Rookies Do This Summer?

The three Utah Jazz rookies are looking to follow up strong showings in their first NBA seasons with big improvements this summer.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bill Armstrong: Utah’s NHL Team Has ‘Chance To Be Good For About 10 Straight Years’

Utah GM Bill Armstrong joined Hans & Scotty G. to discuss the process of team building and his reaction to the fan event at the Delta Center.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rahsul Faison Withdraws Name From Transfer Portal, Remains With Utah State

Less than a week after announcing he was entering the transfer portal, Rahsul Faison is expected to return to the Aggie backfield this fall.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

BYU Coaches Gear Up For New-Look Big 12 Spring Meetings