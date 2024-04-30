On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Man dies in St. George motorcycle accident right after purchasing the bike

Apr 30, 2024, 8:41 AM

A man was injured in a crash on a newly purchased motorcycle and later died at the hospital. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

BY CASSIDY WIXOM, KSL.COM


ST. GEORGE — A man was injured in a crash on a newly purchased motorcycle Saturday night and later died at the hospital.

A man who had just bought a motorcycle was leaving the area when he hit a curb in the 700 block of St. James Lane, St. George police officer Tiffany Mitchell said. The man went off the road and hit his head while he wasn’t wearing a helmet.

He was taken to a hospital but later died from his injuries.

According to St. George News, responding officers learned the rider had just purchased the bike and was picking it up from St. James Park, about 200 yards from where the crash occurred.

GoFundMe* identified the driver as Blaine Moore and said the accident happened shortly after a round at Beaverwood Disc Golf Course.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Blaine’s friends and family. At times like these we all want to know how we can help. The fact is, we can help with our thoughts and prayers,” the fundraiser states.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

