Walmart launches store-label food brand as it seeks to appeal to younger shoppers
Apr 30, 2024, 10:07 AM
(Walmart)
Dozens of protesters took over a building at Columbia University in New York early Tuesday, barricading the entrances and unfurling a Palestinian flag out of a window in the latest escalation of demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war that have spread to college campuses nationwide.
2 hours ago
Judge finds Trump in contempt of court for violating gag order in hush money case and orders him to pay $9,000 fine.
3 hours ago
One of the winners of a $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot this month is an immigrant from Laos who has had cancer for eight years and had his latest chemotherapy treatment last week.
15 hours ago
Food safety officials say they are testing beef, including ground beef from grocery stores, for the presence of the H5N1 bird flu virus that’s spreading in dairy cattle.
17 hours ago
Three officers were killed in a shooting while attempting to serve a warrant at a home in Charlotte, North Carolina, including one deputy US Marshal and two local task force officers, authorities say.
17 hours ago
A Sandy man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
18 hours ago
