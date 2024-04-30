On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
BYU’s Chaz Ah You Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Apr 30, 2024, 12:28 PM

PROVO, Utah – Former BYU football safety/linebacker Chaz Ah You has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Multiple reports emerged on Tuesday that Ah You was heading into the portal on the final day of the spring window. KSL Sports has since confirmed those reports.

After the 2023 season, Ah You, a signee from BYU’s 2017 recruiting class, appeared to have exhausted his college eligibility.

However, KSL Sports has learned that Ah You is pursuing a medical waiver from the NCAA for an injury-plagued season in 2022.

During Ah You’s 2022 season, he only appeared in 24 snaps in two games. Against East Carolina, where Ah You earned a starting spot on BYU’s defense, he suffered a season-ending injury on his fifth snap of the game.

Chaz Ah You eligibility timeline

Here’s a timeline of Ah You’s eligibility since signing with BYU as a heralded four-star prospect in 2017.

  • 2017: Freshman
  • 2018: Served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
  • 2019: Sophomore
  • 2020: Free Year (COVID)
  • 2021: Junior
  • 2022: Redshirt (Only appeared in two games due to injuries; currently pursuing medical waiver)
  • 2023: Redshirt-Senior
  • 2024: Graduate-Senior (If granted a medical waiver from the NCAA)

Ah You appeared in 33 games throughout his career at BYU. His most impactful seasons were in 2019 and 2021.

During the 2021 campaign, Ah You was a starting safety for the Cougars and a key playmaker in BYU’s win over rival Utah, coming up with an interception in the 26-17 victory.

Midway through the 2021 season, Ah You was switched to linebacker and suffered a hamstring injury.

While returning from an injury, Ah You added weight to play linebacker full-time in 2022. But injuries took away that season.

In 2023, Ah You appeared in four games, highlighted by a three-tackle performance against nationally-ranked Oklahoma on Senior Day.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

KSLSports Feed

USU Women's Basketball Adds Pair Of In-State Guards Under Wes Brooks

Utah State women's basketball is building a strong recruiting class and leaning on in-state talent to rebuild the program under Wes Brooks.

59 minutes ago

Former BYU Quarterback Visits Utah State Aggies

Former BYU and Arizona State QB Jacob Conover is in the NCAA transfer portal and recently took a visit to Logan and Utah State University.

1 hour ago

At Playoff Time, NHL Teams March To Beat Of Their Goaltenders, Count On Them To Save Day

It's NHL playoff time, where teams march to the beat of their goaltenders. They want them focused, confident, and ready to save the day.

3 hours ago

James, Ham Face Uncertain Futures With Lakers After First-Round Playoff Elimination

The futures of LeBron James and Darvin Ham with the Los Angeles Lakers are murky after their first-round playoff exit.

3 hours ago

Buk Buk Sentenced To 15 years To Life For 2021 Death Of Aaron Lowe

Aaron Lowe's murderer was sentenced to a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years to life, to be served consecutively in the Utah State Prison.

3 hours ago

BYU Coaches Gear Up For New-Look Big 12 Spring Meetings

Big 12 spring coaches meetings will have a new look and feel with BYU at the center of it all.

13 hours ago

