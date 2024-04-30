BYU’s Chaz Ah You Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

PROVO, Utah – Former BYU football safety/linebacker Chaz Ah You has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Multiple reports emerged on Tuesday that Ah You was heading into the portal on the final day of the spring window. KSL Sports has since confirmed those reports.

After the 2023 season, Ah You, a signee from BYU’s 2017 recruiting class, appeared to have exhausted his college eligibility.

However, KSL Sports has learned that Ah You is pursuing a medical waiver from the NCAA for an injury-plagued season in 2022.

During Ah You’s 2022 season, he only appeared in 24 snaps in two games. Against East Carolina, where Ah You earned a starting spot on BYU’s defense, he suffered a season-ending injury on his fifth snap of the game.

Chaz Ah You eligibility timeline

Here’s a timeline of Ah You’s eligibility since signing with BYU as a heralded four-star prospect in 2017.

2017: Freshman

2018: Served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

2019: Sophomore

2020: Free Year (COVID)

2021: Junior

2022: Redshirt (Only appeared in two games due to injuries; currently pursuing medical waiver)

2023: Redshirt-Senior

2024: Graduate-Senior (If granted a medical waiver from the NCAA)

Ah You appeared in 33 games throughout his career at BYU. His most impactful seasons were in 2019 and 2021.

During the 2021 campaign, Ah You was a starting safety for the Cougars and a key playmaker in BYU’s win over rival Utah, coming up with an interception in the 26-17 victory.

Midway through the 2021 season, Ah You was switched to linebacker and suffered a hamstring injury.

While returning from an injury, Ah You added weight to play linebacker full-time in 2022. But injuries took away that season.

In 2023, Ah You appeared in four games, highlighted by a three-tackle performance against nationally-ranked Oklahoma on Senior Day.

