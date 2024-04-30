On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Democrats say they will save Speaker Mike Johnson’s job if Republicans try to oust him

Apr 30, 2024, 12:46 PM

FILE: Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks during a news conference following a closed-d...

FILE: Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks during a news conference following a closed-door caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on March 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. Congressional leaders announced Tuesday they had reached a deal on a FY2024 spending package that includes budgets for about three-quarters of all federal discretionary spending, including Defense, Homeland Security, Labor-Health and Human Services, and other bills. Without a deal, the federal government would be facing a partial shutdown at midnight on Friday. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN FREKING, ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats will vote to save Republican Speaker Mike Johnson’s job should some of his fellow Republican lawmakers seek to remove him from the position, Democratic leaders said Tuesday, likely assuring for now that Johnson will avoid being ousted from office like his predecessor, former Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

Johnson, R-La., has come under heavy criticism from some Republicans for moving forward with aid for Ukraine as part of a $95 billion emergency spending package that passed this month. It would take only a handful of Republicans to remove Johnson from the speakership if the Democratic caucus went along with the effort.

But Democratic leaders took that possibility off the table.

“At this moment, upon completion of our national security work, the time has come to turn the page on this chapter of Pro-Putin Republican obstruction,” said a statement from the top three House Democrats, Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark and Pete Aguilar. “We will vote to table Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Motion to Vacate the Chair. If she invokes the motion, it will not succeed.”

The announcement from Democrats ensures that Johnson will survive the most difficult stretch of his tenure so far, which saw him struggle through internal GOP divisions to pass government funding, the renewal of a key surveillance program and aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. To do so, Johnson was often forced to rely on votes from Democrats, creating an unusual governing coalition that has angered hard-right members who say their majority is being squandered.

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls on Johnson to resign after foreign aid bills pass

Greene, R-Ga., earlier this month filed a resolution with the House clerk — called a motion to vacate — that would remove Johnson from office if approved by the House. And while Greene did not force the resolution to be taken up immediately, she told reporters she was laying the groundwork for future consideration. She had two co-sponsors, Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.

Johnson was quick to distance himself from Democrats on the issue, saying he had no conversations with Jeffries or anyone else about saving his job.

“I was laser-focused on getting the supplemental done,” Johnson said, referring to the aid package. “I’ve had colleagues from both parties come up to me on the floor, of course, and say we won’t stand for this. … I’ve not requested assistance from anyone. I’m not focused on that at all.”

Many House Republicans are eager to move past the divisions that have tormented their ranks ever since taking the majority last January. At a closed-door session Tuesday morning, much of the discussion focused on how to create unity in the party heading into the November elections.

Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., said Republicans heard from Michael Whatley, the new chairman of the Republican National Committee, who emphasized that Donald Trump, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, wants to unify the majority in the House. He said that’s a message that certainly helps Johnson.

“What he wants is a unified Republican majority, so my message is singing from the same song sheet as President Trump,” Barr said.

Trump gives support to embattled Speaker Mike Johnson at pivotal Mar-a-Lago meet

Still, Greene indicated she may still move forward with the effort to remove Johnson, tweeting on X that she believes in recorded votes to put “Congress on record.” She also called Johnson “officially the Democratic Speaker of the House” and questioned “what slimy deal” he made for Democratic support.

“Americans deserve to see the Uniparty on full display. I’m about to give them their coming out party!” Greene tweeted. “Uniparty” is a derisive term some Republicans use to describe cooperation between some fellow Republicans and Democrats.

The removal of McCarthy in October left the House adrift for nearly a month, unable to take up legislation as Republicans struggled to select a replacement. Republicans were anxious to avoid a repeat going into November.

“It’s huge, it’s huge, especially for the presidential election but all of us up and down the ballot,” said Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla. “They don’t want another 30 days of a dysfunctional Congress, and that’s what you would get.”

Many Democrats, even before Tuesday’s announcement, had said they would consider helping Johnson, but they were also looking for direction from their leadership and emphasized that in order for Johnson to gain their support, he would need to allow for the vote on an emergency aid package focused on Ukraine and Israel.

Democrats were also wary of repeating the disorder that occurred during McCarthy’s removal. The Democratic leaders in their statement of opposition to Greene’s effort, emphasized their willingness to work across party lines on national priorities.

“We’re not looking for chaos. We’re the adults in the room,” said Rep. Ann Kuster, D-N.H.

Some Republican lawmakers, however, said the Democratic change in tactics was a sign of remorse over helping to oust McCarthy.

“I think that Democrats are realizing that they voted with the wrong, small group of individuals last time around,” said Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, R-N.Y. “Mike Johnson has shown he’s a leader. He has the ability to garner support from both sides of the aisle on issues that matter most to the American people.”

___

Associated Press writers Stephen Groves and Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report,

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill on April 17. The Senate wi...

Morgan Rimmer and Ted Barrett, CNN

Senate passes $95 billion package for aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan after months of delay

The Senate on Tuesday passed a long-delayed $95 billion package with wide bipartisan support after both sides of Capitol Hill have struggled for months to send aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

56 minutes ago

Phil Lyman, governor candidate, speaks during the Utah Republican Party state nominating convention...

Michael Houck

Independent advisor recommends that GOP lieutenant governor candidate is ineligible to run

An independent advisor for Utah's 2024 gubernatorial race advises declining the candidacy of a lieutenant governor candidate due to their resident status. 

18 hours ago

Hunter Biden, seen here on February 28, is demanding that Fox News remove from its platforms sexual...

Holmes Lybrand and Dana Bash, CNN

Hunter Biden demands Fox News remove ‘intimate’ images from its platforms

Hunter Biden and his legal team are claiming Fox News conspired to defame and unlawfully publish sexually explicit images Biden says are private.

1 day ago

Gubernatorial candidate Brian King speaks during the Utah Democratic Party state convention at Cott...

Erin Cox

Democractic nominee for governor says Democrats feel isolated across the state

There are more than 230,000 active Democrats across the state and the Democratic Convention on Saturday brought many to Salt Lake City.  

3 days ago

Donald Trump and President Joe Biden may be one step closer to meeting on the debate stage. In this...

Daniel Strauss, Betsy Klein and Kristen Holmes, CNN

Biden and Trump inch closer to debate stage

(CNN) — After a full court press from Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and its allies, he and Joe Biden may be one step closer to meeting on the debate stage ahead of voters deciding who will hold the Oval Office next year. Biden on Friday offered his most robust commitment to the general election debates, telling Howard Stern in a […]

3 days ago

Rep. Celeste Maloy, R-Utah, the incumbent candidate running for the 2nd Congressional District, spe...

Daniel Woodruff and Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Incumbent Republicans forced into primaries in drawn-out GOP state convention

The field of candidates for the Republican nomination for governor was whittled down Saturday afternoon, setting up a primary between Rep. Phil Lyman and incumbent Gov. Spencer Cox.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Democrats say they will save Speaker Mike Johnson’s job if Republicans try to oust him