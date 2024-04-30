On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Lawmakers and advocates make last-ditch push to extend affordable internet subsidy

Apr 30, 2024, 3:56 PM | Updated: 3:58 pm

FILE — (Image by StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay)...

FILE — (Image by StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay)

(Image by StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY KAVISH HARJAI AND PABLO MONSIVAIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Twenty-three million families in the U.S. will have bigger internet bills starting in May. That’s because a federal broadband subsidy program they’re enrolled in is nearly out of money.

Dozens of people joined Biden administration officials, advocates and U.S. Sen. Peter Welch, a Democrat from Vermont, at a Washington public library on Tuesday to make a last-ditch plea to extend the Affordable Connectivity Program, a subsidy created by Congress and touted by President Joe Biden as part of his push to bring internet access to every U.S. household. The program, which is set to expire at the end of May, helps people with limited means pay their broadband bills.

“They need access to high-speed internet just like they need access to electricity,” Sen. Welch told the gathering. “This is what is required in a modern economy.”

The Affordable Connectivity Program, which Congress created with $14.2 billion through the bipartisan infrastructure law, provided qualifying households with a subsidy of $30 a month to help pay their internet bills. Households on tribal land received up to $75.

That help will be slashed starting in May, when enrolled households will only receive partial credits toward their internet bills. Barring any Congressional action to infuse the Affordable Connectivity Program with more cash, the subsidies will end completely at the end of the month.

“The money has run out,” FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks said at the event hosted by a group called Public Knowledge, a nonprofit proponent of broadband access. “Many households will have to face a tough choice: confront that rising internet bill or disconnect them and their household from the internet.”

Nearly 80 percent of households enrolled in the program said they would have to switch to a lower-tier plan or cancel their internet service altogether without the benefit, according to a survey conducted by the FCC at the end of 2023. Many have come to depend on internet access to complete homework assignments, work from home and meet other basic needs.

“This is not about can we find the money,” Sen. Welch said. “It’s about, are we committed to the priority and well-being of really wonderful people who are struggling?”

Welch and other lawmakers from both political parties introduced legislation earlier this year to extend the program through the end of the year with $7 billion. The White House has pushed for an extension but it has not happened so far.

Harjai is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 4, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott A...

Associated Press

Supreme Court leaves in place a Texas law requiring pornographic websites to verify users’ ages

The Supreme Court has refused to block a Texas law requiring pornographic websites to verify the age of their users.

6 minutes ago

Demonstrators are seen through a window inside Hamilton Hall inside the Columbia University campus,...

Cedar Attanasio, Jake Offenhartz and Jonathan Mattise, The Associated Press

Columbia University threatens to expel student protesters occupying an administration building

ozens of protesters took over a building at Columbia University in New York early Tuesday, barricading entrances and unfurling a Palestinian flag from a window in the latest escalation of demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war on college campuses nationwide. The school promised they would face expulsion.

2 hours ago

NPS / Jacob W. Frank (Jacob W. Frank, NPS)...

Associated Press

A Yellowstone trip that ended with a man being arrested for kicking a bison

A man who kicked a bison in the leg was then hurt by one of the animals in Yellowstone National Park, according to park officials.

2 hours ago

FILE: Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks during a news conference following a closed-d...

Kevin Freking, Associated Press

Democrats say they will save Speaker Mike Johnson’s job if Republicans try to oust him

House Democrats will vote to save Speaker Mike Johnson’s job should some Republican lawmakers seek to remove him from the position.

3 hours ago

FILE - OpenAI's ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone in New York, May 18, 2023. With companies dep...

Associated Press

Eight U.S. newspapers sue ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement

A group of eight U.S. newspapers is suing ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Microsoft, alleging that the technology companies have been “purloining millions” of copyrighted news articles without permission or payment to train their artificial intelligence chatbots.

4 hours ago

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill on April 17. The Senate wi...

Morgan Rimmer and Ted Barrett, CNN

Senate passes $95 billion package for aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan after months of delay

The Senate on Tuesday passed a long-delayed $95 billion package with wide bipartisan support after both sides of Capitol Hill have struggled for months to send aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Lawmakers and advocates make last-ditch push to extend affordable internet subsidy