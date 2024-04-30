On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

Panel: Mammograms should start at 40 to address rising breast cancer rates at younger ages

Apr 30, 2024, 4:27 PM | Updated: 4:28 pm

FILE - A radiologist uses a magnifying glass to check mammograms for breast cancer in Los Angeles, ...

FILE - A radiologist uses a magnifying glass to check mammograms for breast cancer in Los Angeles, May 6, 2010. U.S. women getting mammograms will soon receive information about their breast density, which can sometimes make cancer harder to spot, under government rules finalized Thursday, March 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY CARLA K. JOHNSON, AP MEDICAL WRITER


Regular mammograms to screen for breast cancer should start younger, at age 40, according to an influential U.S. task force. Women ages 40 to 74 should get screened every other year, the group said.

Previously, the task force had said women could choose to start breast cancer screening as young as 40, with a stronger recommendation that they get the exams every two years from age 50 through 74.

The announcement Tuesday from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force makes official a draft recommendation announced last year. The recommendations were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

“It’s a win that they are now recognizing the benefits of screening women in their 40s,” said Dr. Therese Bevers of MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. She was not involved in the guidance.

Other medical groups, including the American College of Radiology and the American Cancer Society, suggest mammograms every year — instead of every other year — starting at age 40 or 45, which may cause confusion, Bevers said, but “now the starting age will align with what many other organizations are saying.”

 

Post by @nbcnews
View on Threads

 

Breast cancer death rates have fallen as treatment continues to improve. But breast cancer is still the second-most common cause of cancer death for U.S. women. About 240,000 cases are diagnosed annually and nearly 43,000 women die from breast cancer.

The nudge toward earlier screening is meant to address two vexing issues: the increasing incidence of breast cancer among women in their 40s — it’s risen 2% annually since 2015 — and the higher breast cancer death rate among Black women compared to white women, said task force vice chair Dr. John Wong of Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

“Sadly, we know all too well that Black women are 40% more likely to die from breast cancer than white women,” Wong said.

Modeling studies predict that earlier screening may help all women, and have “even more benefit for women who are Black,” he said.
Here are more details on what’s changed, why it’s important and who should pay attention.

When should I get my first mammogram?

Age 40 is when mammograms should start for women, transgender men and nonbinary people at average risk. They should have the X-ray exam every other year, according to the new guidance. Other groups recommend annual mammograms, starting at 40 or 45.

The advice does not apply to women who’ve had breast cancer or those at very high risk of breast cancer because of genetic markers. It also does not apply to women who had high-dose radiation therapy to the chest when they were young, or to women who’ve had a lesion on previous biopsies.

What about women 75 and older?

It’s not clear whether older women should continue getting regular mammograms. Studies rarely include women 75 and older, so the task force is calling for more research.

Bevers suggests that older women talk with their doctors about the benefits of screening, as well as harms like false alarms and unnecessary biopsies.

What about women with dense breasts?

Mammograms don’t work as well for women with dense breasts, but they should still get the exams.

The task force would like to see more evidence about additional tests, such as ultrasounds or MRIs for women with dense breasts. It’s not yet clear whether those types of tests would help detect cancer at an earlier, more treatable stage, Wong said.

Does this affect insurance coverage?

Congress already passed legislation requiring insurers to pay for mammograms for women 40 and older without copays or deductibles. In addition, the Affordable Care Act requires insurers to cover task force recommendations with an “A” or “B” letter grade. The mammography recommendation has a “B” grade, meaning it has moderate net benefit.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

KSL 5 TV Live

Science & Technology

FILE - OpenAI's ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone in New York, May 18, 2023. With companies dep...

Associated Press

Eight U.S. newspapers sue ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement

A group of eight U.S. newspapers is suing ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Microsoft, alleging that the technology companies have been “purloining millions” of copyrighted news articles without permission or payment to train their artificial intelligence chatbots.

4 hours ago

Late this year, Aurora plans to start hauling freight on Interstate 45 between the Dallas and Houst...

Tom Krisher, AP Auto Writer

Tractor-trailers with no one aboard? The future is near for self-driving trucks on US roads

Late this year, Aurora Innovation Inc. plans to start hauling freight on Interstate 45 between the Dallas and Houston areas with 20 driverless trucks.

1 day ago

Blue Springs Police used an innovative AI-driven camera to help solve a double homicide. (KCTV via ...

By Betsy Webster, KCTV via CNN

AI-enhanced camera technology helps solve murder

Kansas City, KS-MO Blue Springs Police used an innovative AI-driven camera to help solve a double homicide.

2 days ago

The greenhouse researchers are working in (Mike Anderson, KSL)...

Mike Anderson

NASA looking to researchers at Utah State University to problem-solve farming on Mars

A group of researchers at Utah State University have been experimenting with farming methods to help NASA learn how to survive on Mars.

5 days ago

FILE — (Yevhen Prozhyrko, Shutterstock)...

Ben Finley, Associated Press

Athletic director used AI to frame principal with racist remarks in fake audio clip, police say

Authorities in Maryland say a high school athletic director used artificial intelligence to impersonate a principal on an audio recording containing racist and antisemitic remarks and quickly spread on social media.

5 days ago

A graphic shows what a lava lake, called Loki Patera, may look like on the surface of Jupiter's moo...

Ashley Strickland, CNN

Unprecedented images reveal jaw-dropping features of Jupiter’s ‘tortured moon’

Close flybys of Io, one of Jupiter’s moons and the most volcanically active world in our solar system, have revealed a lava lake and a towering feature called “Steeple Mountain” on the moon’s alien surface.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Panel: Mammograms should start at 40 to address rising breast cancer rates at younger ages