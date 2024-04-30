On the Site:
Utah State Basketball Bolsters Guardline With Second In-State WAC Transfer

Apr 30, 2024, 7:12 PM

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State attacked the transfer portal this spring and added another prize when former Southern Utah freshman Braden Housley committed to becoming an Aggie.

Housley announced his commitment to Jerrod Calhoun and USU via social media on Tuesday, April 30.

RELATED: Tucker Anderson Commits To Utah State Men’s Basketball

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Braden Housley (@bhoussee)

He joins Drake Allen as the second former SUU guard who has transferred to Utah State under Calhoun.

RELATED: Former UVU Guard Drake Allen Chooses USU In Transfer Portal

About Braden Housley

Housley played his prep basketball at Skyridge High School. As a senior with the Falcons, he scored 410 points (16.4 ppg) while averaging 6.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.8 steals.

RELATED: Utah State Basketball Finalizes Two Transfer Additions

Housley started all 31 games for the Thunderbirds last season as a redshirt freshman, averaging 10.6 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game. Housley scored a season-high 23 points on 8-14 shooting with four threes against Utah on December 5.

He was named to the WAC all-freshman team.

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Stay connected with all the latest updates on Utah State basketball and other sports with the new and improved KSL Sports app. Stream live radio and video, and never miss a beat with your favorite teams. Download the app now and take part in the action. Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

