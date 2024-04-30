Utah State Basketball Bolsters Guardline With Second In-State WAC Transfer

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State attacked the transfer portal this spring and added another prize when former Southern Utah freshman Braden Housley committed to becoming an Aggie.

Housley announced his commitment to Jerrod Calhoun and USU via social media on Tuesday, April 30.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Braden Housley (@bhoussee)

He joins Drake Allen as the second former SUU guard who has transferred to Utah State under Calhoun.

About Braden Housley

Housley played his prep basketball at Skyridge High School. As a senior with the Falcons, he scored 410 points (16.4 ppg) while averaging 6.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.8 steals.

Southern Utah’s freshman Braden Housley tells me he’s entered the portal He averaged 11 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 3.6 APG Has range, can consistently hit shots off the dribble, defends and has a solid handle 3 years of eligibility @BradenRHousley pic.twitter.com/gQKeJ7tMsq — PDT (@PDTScouting) April 27, 2024

Housley started all 31 games for the Thunderbirds last season as a redshirt freshman, averaging 10.6 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game. Housley scored a season-high 23 points on 8-14 shooting with four threes against Utah on December 5.

He was named to the WAC all-freshman team.

