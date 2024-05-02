On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Over 12,000 medications gathered in Utah as part of Prescription Drug Take Back Day

May 2, 2024, 11:22 AM | Updated: 11:36 am

File photo....

File photo.

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The 26th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day resulted in over 12,000 pounds of prescription drugs turned in.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Rocky Mountain Field Division gathered unneeded, unwanted, or expired prescription medication donations on Saturday across multiple states.

People brought in their medications to locations all over Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, and Montana.

The states within the Rocky Mountain Division collected the following amounts:

Colorado: 10,017 pounds

Utah: 12,530 pounds

Wyoming: 935 pounds

Montana: 2,270 pounds

In all, 25,752 pounds were collected which amounts to nearly 13 tons.

What is done with the drugs they collect?

“After collection, bags are securely placed in boxes; the boxes are then loaded onto pallets; the pallets are loaded into large, contractor-driven semi-trucks. The tons of medications are then transported outside of the RMFD,” the organization stated in a release. “Once they arrive at the designated destruction destination, the drugs are incinerated in a safe and effective manner.”

The final Saturdays in April and October are designated  Nation Prescription Drug Take Back Day. However, nearly 17,000 pharmacies and other locations accept unwanted or expired medications every day. To find a participating location near you, visit Every Day is Take Back Day | DEA.gov.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A jury on Monday acquitted a pastor who had been charged with raping a teenage girl in his congrega...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Jury finds Salt Lake pastor not guilty in rape case

A pastor charged with nine first-degree felonies and accused of raping a teenager in his congregation multiple times was acquitted after a four-day jury trial.

2 hours ago

Chad Call stands at a podium at the Utah Price Center...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Utah Pride Center cuts spending for festival, operating on ‘leaner model’ to address money issues

s the 2024 installment of the Utah Pride Festival and Parade looms, the new leader of the sponsoring entity, the Utah Pride Center, says the organization is moving beyond the tumult that has characterized its operations for the past several months.

14 hours ago

After a Millcreek man was denied by his car warranty company for thousands in dollars of repairs to...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt: Car warranty company refuses to pay for repairs costing Millcreek man thousands of dollars

After a Millcreek man was denied by his car warranty company for thousands of dollars in repairs to his vehicle, he decided it was time to Get Gephardt.

14 hours ago

Egypt Hagan was one of 14 artists selected for the 2024 Mural Fest, which celebrates the integratio...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Mural Fest draws international attention to new art in South Salt Lake

The seventh annual Mural Fest is here, and new murals in South Salt Lake are drawing international attention, and from everyone passing by.

14 hours ago

A judge has ordered the remains of Joshua "JJ" Vallow to be turned over to his family members. The ...

Larry D. Curtis

Neighbors of Chad Daybell testify he told them Lori Vallow’s daughter had died

A neighbor of Chad Daybell told her just days after her Tammy Daybell's death — that Lori Vallow — had a daughter who had died.

15 hours ago

Jewish community leaders are ramping up security at synagogues in response to recent protests on un...

Debbie Worthen

Rabbis provide support for Jewish students in response to campus protests

Leaders in the Jewish community in Salt Lake are ramping up security at synagogues and responding to recent protests with more support for Jewish students.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Over 12,000 medications gathered in Utah as part of Prescription Drug Take Back Day