LOCAL NEWS

Provo man hopes to reunite mystery family with old home videos

May 2, 2024, 6:46 PM | Updated: 7:00 pm

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

PROVO — A Provo man is hoping to find a mystery family and reunite them with some priceless memories that he came across completely by accident.

Danny Wilson, a YouTuber and music producer, recently went to Savers in Orem to buy an old camcorder.

But as he examined his new purchase, he got a surprise.

Inside was a MiniDV tape full of old family videos, including a wedding.

“I thought, somebody probably wants this,” Wilson said.

Others might have just thrown the tape away or tossed it aside. But not Wilson.

“This could be the only living history of this wedding,” Wilson said.

Wedding ceremony footage found on camcorder. (Stuart Johnson, KSL photographer) Wedding ceremony footage found on camcorder (Stuart Johnson, KSL photographer) Danny Wilson talks to KSL TV about his findings. (Stuart Johnson, KSL photographer) Savers store sign where the camcorder was purchased. (Stuart Johnson, KSL photographer)

Wilson reached out to KSL TV, hoping a news story might help find the owner of the video who may have donated the tape to Savers without realizing it.

The video itself shows family members old and young gathered at a wedding somewhere around 2004 or 2005. It appears to be in Utah County, with Pleasant Grove’s mountainside “G” visible in the distance.

The bride and groom are apparently named Sabrina and Patrick, based on some of the conversation in the video, with the ceremony officiated by a “Bishop Christensen.”

Wilson appreciates the past and is quite nostalgic himself. His room in Provo is filled with memorabilia and items from the 1990s and early 2000s – the era in which he grew up.

He hopes somebody out there will recognize the faces in the home video so he can reunite them with their memories.

“That’s the stuff that really is the most important, and so it’s got to get to who it’s supposed to go to,” Wilson said. “If you know who it is, let’s get it to them.”

