On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Weekend traffic alert for Davis County
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Showboats QB Troy Williams Tosses Touchdown Pass Vs. Stallions

May 5, 2024, 10:57 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes and current Memphis Showboats quarterback Troy Williams threw a touchdown pass during Week 6 of the 2024 United Football League season.

Troy Williams scores for Showboats

The Showboats hosted the Birmingham Stallions at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday, May 4.

With 2:39 remaining in the fourth quarter, Williams threw a deep pass down the near sideline that was hauled in by Dee Anderson for a 34-yard touchdown.

The score trimmed Birmingham’s lead to 39-21 following a three-point conversion by the Showboats.

Birmingham held off Memphis for a 39-21 victory.

Williams finished the afternoon 6/13 passing for 65 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also ran the ball twice for 11 yards.

This season, Williams has thrown for 450 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions.

With the loss, the Showboats fell to a 1-5 record.

Memphis’ next game is on the road against the Arlington Renegades on Saturday, May 11 at 11 a.m. (MT) on ESPN.

RELATED STORIES

About Troy Williams

Before his professional career, the Carson, California native attended Washington and Santa Monica College before transferring to the University of Utah. Williams played for the Utes from 2016-17.

During his two seasons with Utah, Williams threw for 3,569 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with a 53 percent completion rate. He also ran the ball 151 times for 310 yards and nine touchdowns.

After his college career, Williams played in the Canadian Football League from 2019-22.

Last season in the USFL, Williams threw for 1,414 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also ran for 341 yards and three touchdowns.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chicho Arango Lifts Real Salt Lake To Victory Over Sporting Kansas City

Chicho Arango scored late in the second half to push Real Salt Lake's winning streak to three consecutive matches with a win over Sporting KC.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chicho Arango Gives Real Salt Lake Lead Against Sporting KC

Real Salt Lake took a lead late in the second half against Sporting Kansas City thanks to a goal by star forward Chicho Arango.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Warriors Drop Tight Contest At Home Against Houston

The Utah Warriors fought hard to keep their win streak alive but fell just short and dropped to the Houston SaberCats, 29-24.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mystik Dan Wins 150th Kentucky Derby By Nose In 3-Horse Photo Finish

Mystik Dan won the 150th Kentucky Derby in a three-horse photo finish, edging out Sierra Leone by a nose with Forever Young third.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Women’s Basketball Adds Former Utah, Cal Transfer

Sandy, Utah native Kemery Martin is going to finish her college career at BYU.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Star Dallin Hall Found Immediate Alignment With Kevin Young

BYU's star point guard immediately connected with Kevin Young.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Showboats QB Troy Williams Tosses Touchdown Pass Vs. Stallions