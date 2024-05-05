Showboats QB Troy Williams Tosses Touchdown Pass Vs. Stallions

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes and current Memphis Showboats quarterback Troy Williams threw a touchdown pass during Week 6 of the 2024 United Football League season.

Troy Williams scores for Showboats

The Showboats hosted the Birmingham Stallions at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday, May 4.

With 2:39 remaining in the fourth quarter, Williams threw a deep pass down the near sideline that was hauled in by Dee Anderson for a 34-yard touchdown.

The score trimmed Birmingham’s lead to 39-21 following a three-point conversion by the Showboats.

Birmingham held off Memphis for a 39-21 victory.

Williams finished the afternoon 6/13 passing for 65 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also ran the ball twice for 11 yards.

This season, Williams has thrown for 450 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions.

With the loss, the Showboats fell to a 1-5 record.

Memphis’ next game is on the road against the Arlington Renegades on Saturday, May 11 at 11 a.m. (MT) on ESPN.

About Troy Williams

Before his professional career, the Carson, California native attended Washington and Santa Monica College before transferring to the University of Utah. Williams played for the Utes from 2016-17.

During his two seasons with Utah, Williams threw for 3,569 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with a 53 percent completion rate. He also ran the ball 151 times for 310 yards and nine touchdowns.

After his college career, Williams played in the Canadian Football League from 2019-22.

When @TroyWilliams_3 converted our 2nd possession in OT! ⚒️pic.twitter.com/WxMs4kE5XV — Pittsburgh Maulers (@USFLMaulers) June 25, 2023

Last season in the USFL, Williams threw for 1,414 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also ran for 341 yards and three touchdowns.

