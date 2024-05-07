Candies sold at Target, Walmart and other retailers recalled due to salmonella contamination

SALT LAKE CITY — Certain candies have been recalled at multiple store locations including in Utah due to Salmonella contamination. Palmer Candy Company, in Sioux City, Iowa, is recalling its “white coated confectionary items.”

The company was notified by its liquid coating supplier that there was potential for salmonella contamination due to an ingredient that was possibly contaminated from one of their suppliers.

The recalled candies were distributed nationwide to Walmart, HyVee, Target, and Dollar General.

While no illnesses have been reported to date in connection to the candies, consumers who have purchased white coated confectionary items may return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The FDA has begun an investigation into the source of the contamination and production of the product has been suspended.

The items in the recall include the following items with these expiration dates:

CARAMEL SWIRL PRETZELS 4oz 12/28/2024

CARAMEL SWIRL PRETZELS 6oz 12/19/24, 12/20/24 and 1/19/25

CLASSIC YOGURT PRETZELS 28# 12/11/24 – 1/8/25

COOKIES & CREAM YUMMY CHOW 14# 12/6/24 – 1/8/25

ENROBED PRETZEL RODS 8oz 1/22/25

FAVORITE DAY BAKERY WHITE FUDGE MINI COOKIES 7oz 4/4/25, 4/5/25, 4/15/25, 4/18/25

FROSTED MUNCHY MEDLEY BOWL 15oz 1/3/25

FROSTED PATRIOT FROSTED PRETZELS 28# 1/2/25, 1/3/25

FROSTED PRETZELS 6oz 1/23/25

MUNCHY MEDLEY 15# 12/14/24, 1/3/25

MUNCHY MEDLEY 4oz 12/27/24, 12/28/24 and 1/19/25

MUNCHY MEDLEY 6oz 12/20/24

MUNCHY MEDLEY TO GO 4oz 12/25/24, 1/19/25

PATRIOTIC MUNCHY MEDLEY BOWL 15oz 1/19/25

PATRIOTIC PRETZELS 14oz 1/25/25, 1/26/25

PATRIOTIC PRETZELS 6oz 1/19/25

PATRIOTIC RED, WHITE & BLUE PRETZEL TWISTS 14oz 12/13/24 – 1/15/25

PATRIOTIC SNACK MIX 13oz 1/19/25, 1/22/25 and 2/1/25

PATRIOTIC WHITE FUDGE COOKIES 7oz 4/23/25

PEANUT BUTTER SNACK MIX 12oz 11/13/24 – 12/15/24

PEANUT BUTTER SNACK MIX TO GO 4.5oz 1/18/25

SNACKIN’ WITH THE CREW! MIZZOU MUNCHY MEDLEY 7oz 12/18/24, 12/19/24

SNACKIN’ WITH THE CREW! TIGER TREATS 7oz 12/18/24, 12/19/24

STAR SNACKS CHOW DOWN 25# 12/6/24, 12/7/24

STRAWBERRY YOGURT COATED PRETZELS 10oz 1/5/25, 1/23/25

SWEET SMILES YOGURT COVERED PRETZELS 3.25oz 12/18/24 – 1/4/25

VANILLA YOGURT COVERED PRETZELS 10oz 1/5/25, 1/22/25

YOGURT PRETZEL 14# 12/14/24 – 12/21/24

ZEBRA FUDGE COOKIES 7oz 3/13/25, 4/1/25 – 4/2/25

Salmonella symptoms generally include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-831-0828 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.