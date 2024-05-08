The Church of Jesus Christ sends humanitarian aid to Brazil following major flooding

RIO GRANDE DO SUL, Brazil — The Church of Jesus Christ is sending humanitarian aid to those affected by the recent flooding that devastated Brazil’s southern state of Rio Grande do Sul.

In a news release, the Church said the Brazil Area Presidency is using its 21 meetinghouses as shelters for the thousands of evacuated people. The Church is also providing thousands of basic food packages to Rio Grande do Sul’s Civil Defense, which have already begun distribution to the locals.

The Church said that its missionaries helped unload emergency supplies from an airplane at a military airport in the city of Canoas on Wednesday.

According to the Church, it is working with Azul Airlines to send an aircraft from Saõ Paulo to Porto Alegre with supplies donated by the Church on Thursday.

The Church said its Welfare and Self-Reliance and Family Services departments are working with the Brazilian government to support the Rio Grande do Sul community.

“(Brazilian) news reports say some 80% of the population is without running water right now, a week into the flooding. Many also do not have telephone or internet services,” the Church news release stated.

The Church said the flooding blocked all routes from Brazil’s capital city, Porto Alegre, in Rio Grande do Sul. News reports state that the flood waters affect more than two-thirds of the nearly 500 cities in the area.

“Thousands of essential items are being donated, including basic baskets, mattresses, bedding and blankets, hygiene kits, cleaning kits, drinking water, personal protective equipment and tools,” the Church said. “These donations are being coordinated in collaboration with the State Civil Defense. Also, local church leaders are coordinating efforts to help the community.”

The Associated Press reports that nearly 100,000 people have been forced out of their homes, with at least 90 people dead and more than 130 missing. Other cities in Rio Grande do Sul were already suffering from at least three previous major floods in less than eight months.

The Church said if you want to donate to those affected by this flooding, you can do so through official government organizations that are coordinating donations through civil defense and social funds.