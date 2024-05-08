On the Site:
WORLD NEWS

The Church of Jesus Christ sends humanitarian aid to Brazil following major flooding

May 8, 2024, 5:00 PM | Updated: 5:01 pm

Missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints help unload emergency supplies from an Azul airplane at a military airport in Canoas, Brazil, following severe flooding in the Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, May 8, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Divulgação Azul.)

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

RIO GRANDE DO SUL, Brazil — The Church of Jesus Christ is sending humanitarian aid to those affected by the recent flooding that devastated Brazil’s southern state of Rio Grande do Sul.

In a news release, the Church said the Brazil Area Presidency is using its 21 meetinghouses as shelters for the thousands of evacuated people. The Church is also providing thousands of basic food packages to Rio Grande do Sul’s Civil Defense, which have already begun distribution to the locals.

The Church said that its missionaries helped unload emergency supplies from an airplane at a military airport in the city of Canoas on Wednesday.

Missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints help unload emergency supplies from an Azul airplane at a military airport in Canoas, Brazil, following severe flooding in the Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, May 8, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Divulgação Azul.)

According to the Church, it is working with Azul Airlines to send an aircraft from Saõ Paulo to Porto Alegre with supplies donated by the Church on Thursday.

The Church said its Welfare and Self-Reliance and Family Services departments are working with the Brazilian government to support the Rio Grande do Sul community.

(Brazilian) news reports say some 80% of the population is without running water right now, a week into the flooding. Many also do not have telephone or internet services,” the Church news release stated.

Firefighters rescue a man and his dog from a flooded area at the city center of Sao Sebastiao do Cai, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil on May 2, 2024. The death toll from a severe storm in Rio Grande do Sul, in southern Brazil, rose to 13, amid the “worst disaster” in the history of the state where President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva traveled on Thursday. Photo by Anselmo Cunha / AFP) via Getty Images.

The Church said the flooding blocked all routes from Brazil’s capital city, Porto Alegre, in Rio Grande do Sul. News reports state that the flood waters affect more than two-thirds of the nearly 500 cities in the area.

“Thousands of essential items are being donated, including basic baskets, mattresses, bedding and blankets, hygiene kits, cleaning kits, drinking water, personal protective equipment and tools,” the Church said. “These donations are being coordinated in collaboration with the State Civil Defense. Also, local church leaders are coordinating efforts to help the community.”

Missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints help load emergency supplies from an Azul airplane onto a truck at a military airport in Canoas, Brazil, following severe flooding in the Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, May 8, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Divulgação Azul.)

The Associated Press reports that nearly 100,000 people have been forced out of their homes, with at least 90 people dead and more than 130 missing. Other cities in Rio Grande do Sul were already suffering from at least three previous major floods in less than eight months.

The Church said if you want to donate to those affected by this flooding, you can do so through official government organizations that are coordinating donations through civil defense and social funds.

Aerial view of the Center of Porto Alegre, capital of Rio Grande do Sul after the overflow of the Guaiba River on May 5, 2024, in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Rains have struck heavily Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul causing damage in the infrastructure and displacing more than 20,000 people. Authorities report over 30 fatalities and expect the death toll to increase while dozens of people are still missing. Photo by Ramiro Sanchez/Getty Images. Men walk in streets flooded after heavy rain in Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, May 7, 2024. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Streets and neighborhoods are flooded after heavy rain in Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, May 7, 2024. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Floodwater overtakes the Porto Alegre–Salgado Filho International Airport after heavy rain in Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, May 7, 2024. The airport will remain closed until May 30. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Floodwater overtakes the Porto Alegre–Salgado Filho International Airport after heavy rain in Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, May 7, 2024. The airport will remain closed until May 30. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Streets and neighborhoods are flooded after heavy rain in Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, May 7, 2024. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

