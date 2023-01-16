Close
CRIME

Springville porch pirate arrested, thousands of dollars of stolen items recovered police say

Jan 15, 2023, 5:45 PM | Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 3:29 pm
Ring doorbell footage of the suspected thief. (Springville Police)...
Ring doorbell footage of the suspected thief. (Springville Police)
(Springville Police)
Michael Houck's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A porch pirate who is suspected of stealing multiple packages from homes is in police custody, according to police.

According to the Springville Police Department, they received multiple reports of package thefts during recent weeks.

They caught the suspect on a Ring doorbell camera, but he was wearing a mask and couldn’t be easily identified.

Springville PD Officer Cunningham “went to great lengths to comb through police reports from surrounding agencies who were also getting hit,” according to police. “She pulled information together and discovered a vehicle description with a partial license plate number.”

Cunningham used the police’s automated license plate readers to identify the suspect’s vehicle.

Springville detectives tracked the suspect’s vehicle and witnessed more thefts before making an arrest, according to police.

Police recovered thousands of dollars work of stolen property from the suspect. If someone had their packages stolen but hasn’t reported them, Springville PD asks them to contact Springville Police Detective Wilding at their email.

