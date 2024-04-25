On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

‘I want to be productive’: Utah prison inmates find purpose by helping each other

Apr 25, 2024, 5:19 PM | Updated: 6:32 pm

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY — Inside building B2 at the Utah State Correctional Facility, there’s a different energy.

Mark Evans, an inmate who has spent decades behind bars, leads a discussion about time management and hope.

“I want to get out of prison. I want to be productive,” Evans tells an audience of his fellow inmates Thursday morning. “I want to succeed in life. I don’t want to continue to come back to this place.”

Inmates nod their heads, and some share their own stories. At the end of each session, they clap loudly and yell, “rock solid!”

It’s a verbal reminder of a new program that aims to help them improve themselves – and flip the script on what it means to be in prison.

“We’re rocking it, we’re doing it,” Evans said, “and it just feels so good.”

Inmates seek change

The Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City, which opened less than two years ago, is home to more than 3,000 inmates.

Of that group, nearly 400 are participating in SOLID. That stands for “Successful Offenders Learning Individual Development.” The program just launched in January.

Inmates gather for a SOLID program meeting (Greg Anderson, KSL photographer) Utah State Correction Facility inmates participate in new SOLID program (Greg Anderson, KSL photographer) SOLID program badge (Greg Anderson, KSL photographer) SOLID program's bulletin board (Greg Anderson, KSL photographer) Mark Evans (Greg Anderson, KSL photographer) Inmates gather for SOLID program (Greg Anderson, KSL photographer)

“Every single day we’re having seminars, we’re having classes, where we learn something new every single day,” Evans said.

The program is led by inmates with support from prison staff. Every day they teach each other things like career skills, Spanish, even yoga. They take part in mentorship activities and learn how to solve problems, deal with anger, and address the root issues that led them to prison.

They also live together in the same building with freedom to mingle, and they encourage each other.

“This guy is amazing right here,” Trovon Ross said, sitting next to Sione Kauvaka. Both men are participants in SOLID. Both are also in prison for murder. Kauvaka is set to be released in a few months. But Ross is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole and will never leave.

Even with that, Ross said he has embraced the program and the skills he can develop through it.

“I accept this for what it is,” he said, “and so I’m dedicated to help these guys recover, to rebuild their life, and to bring purpose to their life.”

The program was conceived by inmates like Zachary Martindale.

“We had had change within ourselves,” Martindale said, “that we wanted to bring that collective healing to other people.”

Participants say in SOLID, they’re seen as people, regardless of what they’re in prison for.

“You come in here willing to want to change,” said Kofi Gbedemah, an inmate participating in the program, “willing to just be part of something that is bigger than you.”

It seems to be catching on. Right now, SOLID has nearly 400 participants with about 70 more on a waiting list, according to the Utah Department of Corrections.

“We made mistakes in the past. Some mistakes we can’t make up,” said Kauvaka. “But the least we could do is better ourselves.”

Martindale agreed.

“We’re addressing those mistakes, and we’re healing from them,” he said. “We’re growing from them, and we’re going in a direction that we can become part of society in a healthy way.”

‘I’m succeeding’

As for Evans, he said he could be paroled “anytime.” He hopes to one day be back in society to practice what he’s preaching.

Until then, he’s committed to making a difference within the prison walls.

“I believe really strongly that my Heavenly Father has a plan for me, and my plan in life is to help others,” Evans said. “That’s my imprint, and I’m succeeding in doing that every day.”

Inmates have to be accepted into the program by first writing a letter of interest, which about 800 of them have already done.

Right now, SOLID is just in place for the men, corrections officials said, but a similar program for women is in the works.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

a medical room representing the debate over accommodation for abortion...

Andrew DeMillo, Associated Press

17 states, including Utah, challenge federal rules entitling workers to accommodations for abortion

Seventeen states are challenging new federal rules entitling workers to time off and other accommodations for abortions.

1 hour ago

Crosswalk sign cautioning drivers on crosswalk laws...

Brianna Chavez

South Salt Lake PD: More than 20 drivers citied for not obeying crosswalk laws

A concerning trend in South Salt Lake as more people head outdoors this spring. A police spokesman said about 40 drivers were stopped and half were cited for not following crosswalk safety laws.

1 hour ago

The greenhouse researchers are working in (Mike Anderson, KSL)...

Mike Anderson

NASA looking to researchers at Utah State University to problem-solve farming on Mars

A group of researchers at Utah State University have been experimenting with farming methods to help NASA learn how to survive on Mars.

2 hours ago

A family photo of the Grover family, who has three kids with autism....

Emma Benson

Utah family shares their experience with three boys who have autism

April is Autism Acceptance Month, and a Utah family wants share their personal experience of learning to adapt and grow with the disorder.

2 hours ago

Tammy Daybell...

Eliza Pace

Evidence shows Tammy Daybell read email from Charles Vallow before his death

Testimony on Thursday focused on Tammy Daybell's final days and experiences before her death in the murder trial of Chad Daybell.

3 hours ago

The Dry Wash area where the Washington County Water Conservancy is planning to build a new reservoi...

Alex Cabrero

Ivins residents are concerned about location of planned water reservoir

Some residents in the Ivins area are worried that new water reservoir would ruin an outdoor space everyone enjoys.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

‘I want to be productive’: Utah prison inmates find purpose by helping each other