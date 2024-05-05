Man dies in drowning at Sand Hollow State Park

HURRICANE — An 18-year-old male died Saturday after drowning at Sand Hollow State Park, according to park officials.

Sand Hollow State Park manager Candace Smith told KSL that they received a call around 2:20 p.m. of a drowning. Search and rescue crews found the victim around 4:20 p.m. Smith also said the victim was 19 feet under water.

She said that he was swimming with three others at the time, but failed to resurface.

According to Smith, the four individuals were swimming in the dive park area, which is a common spot for swimming.

Smith said swimmers try to make it to an island out in the water. However, the distance is often underestimated, according to Smith, and drownings are not uncommon.

To try and mitigate the risk, Smith said, a swimming dock was installed to allow swimmers to take a break. However, that wasn’t enough Saturday.

Smith thinks that the wind may have caused more waves and made it harder for the swimmers.

Additionally, she is also asking anyone in or on the water to use life jackets.

While the identity of the victim was not released, Smith said he is from Las Vegas.