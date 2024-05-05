On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Motorcyclist sent to hospital after hit-and-run crash in Logan

May 4, 2024, 6:49 PM

emergency lights...

FILE —Logan police say a 48-year-old male suffered serious injuries after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a hit-and-run crash Saturday afternoon. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


Mark Jones

LOGAN Logan police say a 48-year-old male suffered serious injuries after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a hit-and-run crash Saturday afternoon.

Police are actively searching for the driver who fled the scene.

The crash occurred in the area of 700 N. Main Street in Logan around 3:45 p.m. Police said a Chevy Silverado was traveling westbound on 700 North with a green light. A white GMC pickup, traveling northbound, ran the red light, according to police, and collided with the Silverado. Police said the driver of the GMC fled the scene.

The collision pushed the Silverado into the motorcyle. Police said the motorcyle was facing southboud and stopped at the red light.

Police described the driver of the GMC as a white male with a beard and a red shirt.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital. Police also said the victim will likely be transported to a Salt Lake City hospital.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

 

 

 

