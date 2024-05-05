Exclusive: One-on-one interview with new gubernatorial candidate for Phil Lyman’s campaign

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s her first time running for a political position, but Natalie Clawson said her background in practicing law and studying politics has prepared her to serve.

Clawson will run as Phil Lyman’s new lieutenant governor candidate, an announcement was made Saturday morning.

“I feel like I’m the right person at the right time,” said Clawson in a one-on-one interview with KSL.

The change in candidate comes after Layne Bangerter, Phil Lyman’s original lieutenant govenor pick, was declared ineligible by a Utah judge on Friday.

The issue was Bangerter’s residency in Utah was not the minimum of five years “immediately” preceding the election as required by the Utah Constitution.

“This case should’ve been properly decided by the court,” Clawson said. “There was enough ambiguity that it needed to be brought before a judge, so he made the right choice in doing that.”

Thrilled at the opportunity

Clawson attended court on Friday, and though disappointed by the outcome, she’s thrilled at the opportunity to join the campaign.

“I think I’m a great asset because I haven’t been in politics before,” Clawson said.

Born and raised in Utah County, Clawson studied political science and graduated from Brigham Young University’s law school.

“I’ve been involved in adoption law, state planning and other areas,” Clawson said.

Clawson has also focused on education policies and laws impacting her children.

She has also attended police academy, clerked for a Utah County judge and worked on the Secure Vote Utah initiative.

Her experience pushing for paper ballots and checks on signature gathering with Secure Vote Utah is something Clawson hopes she can implement as Utah’s next lieutenant governor.

“There’s no way to verify those signatures, they go straight to the county clerk’s office and the Lieutenant Governor’s office,” said Clawson. “Even the county clerks don’t have access to all of those signatures.”

Position not sought after

This is not a position Clawson said she sought after, but supports Lyman and is excited to see where the campaign takes them.

Democratic candidate Rebekah Cummings, running alongside Brian King, said in a statement to KSL:

“I’m honored to be on the ticket with Brian King, running for the better of Utah. I am a mom, a public servant, a librarian, and a defender against book banning and censorship. I am committed to intellectual freedom and empowering families. I welcome Natalie Clawson to the race. It’s great to see our laws and constitution in action and I’m excited to let Utahns decide who is best to represent them.”

A spokesman for Governor Spencer’s Cox campaign wrote,

“The Governor and Lieutenant Governor appreciate the broad support they have from everyday Republicans across the state. A recent Morning Consult polling showed the Governor with 69% approval and only 19% disapproval among all Republican voters. They are proud to support conservative victories like school choice, comprehensive pro-life protections, and the largest tax cut in Utah history.”