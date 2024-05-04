Phil Lyman announces Natalie Clawson as selection for lieutenant govornor

SALT LAKE CITY — Phil Lyman announced Natalie Clawson to be his selection for lieutenant governor in a release posted on X Saturday morning.

The selection was made after Lyman’s former selection, Layne Bangerter, was declared ineligible by a Utah judge in the eligibility hearing Friday.

“I am thrilled to be joined by Natalie in this campaign,” Lyman said in the press release. “She brings an impressive skill set, connections, integrity, and experience to the office that will be vital as we move Utah back to the right direction.”

“The energy surrounding Phil Lyman’s campaign is contagious throughout the state,” Clawson said in the press release. “I am honored to be part of it and can’t wait to get to work. Utahns are done with politicians who don’t listen. I will be a champion for parents and for individual rights. We are committed to supporting the values that make our state great.”

The press release states that Clawson is a sponsor of the Secure Vote Utah initiative, and wants to “bring more transparency to our election systems in the lieutenant governor’s office.”

The release states Natalie Clawson is a Utah native, and graduated from BYU with a B.S. in political science and a juris doctorate degree. She was admitted to the Utah State Bar in 2003.

It also outlines Clawson’s work for BYU’s Center for International Law and Religion Studies, and as a PTA and School Community Council member.