Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in locating missing twins

BRIGHAM CITY — The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 15-year-old twins.

Police said the twins, Belle and Braeden Fernelius, disappeared on different days at the end of last month — April 25 and April 29.

If you know their whereabouts or have other information about Belle and Braeden, you are asked to call 911 or Brigham City dispatch at 435-734-6650.