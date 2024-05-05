On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
LOCAL NEWS

Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in locating missing twins

May 4, 2024, 9:30 PM

The Box Elder County Sheriff's Office is seeking help in locating missing 15-year-old twins. (Box Elder County Sheriff's Office)

(Box Elder County Sheriff's Office)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


Mark Jones

BRIGHAM CITY The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 15-year-old twins.

Police said the twins, Belle and Braeden Fernelius, disappeared on different days at the end of last month — April 25 and April 29.

If you know their whereabouts or have other information about Belle and Braeden, you are asked to call 911 or Brigham City dispatch at 435-734-6650.

(Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office)

 

Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in locating missing twins