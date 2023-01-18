Close
LOCAL NEWS

UTA to waive fares, increase services during NBA All-Star week

Jan 18, 2023, 3:59 PM
FILE...
FILE
Brooke Williams's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — For 10 days in February, all Utah Transit Authority services will be free to the public in an effort to clean the air.

From Feb. 12-21, UTA is offering zero fair transportation corresponding with the NBA All-Star Week activities, which includes free access to FrontRunner, TRAX, bus services, Ski Bus, Paratransit and UTA On-Demand.

Last year’s ‘Free Fare February’ offered free rides on all UTA services for the entire month, and its success inspired this year’s 10 days of zero-fare rides.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said “last year’s Free Fare February proved something we’ve long suspected; that free access to transit results in cleaner air, more ridership and reduced congestion.”

Additionally, throughout the entire month of February, UTA is offering free access to all services for people with airfare tickets in or out of Provo Municipal Airport or Salt Lake City International Airport. This ticket-as-fare promotion means any airport traveler with a valid day-of-travel airline ticket can ride free on any UTA system with a printed or digital boarding pass.

UTA Executive Director Jay Fox said the promotions are an opportunity for UTA to “show our customers, visitors to the area, and community leaders we are up to the task and prepared for a possible 2030 or 2034 Olympic Games in Salt Lake City.”

During NBA All-Star week, UTA will run the TRAX Green line 24 hours a day between the Airport Station and the 600 S. Station, with service on the entire line lasting until 2:30 a.m. Feb. 17-19.

UTA will also have a dedicated All-Star bus shuttle circulating between All-Star event locations. Click here for more details.

