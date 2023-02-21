Sunday Edition: NBA All-Stars, Legislative Session 2023 Final Weeks

This week on Sunday Edition, Doug Wright and his guests look at the impact the NBA All-Star weekend will have on Utah. Dee Brewer, with the Downtown Alliance, discusses the big economic boost the games will bring to Salt Lake City.

A lot has changed since the last time Salt Lake City hosted the NBA All-star event. Frank Zang, Utah Jazz Senior Vice President of Communications, talks with Doug about how the event is not just showcasing the Jazz organization, but the entire state. Plus, what has changed over the last thirty years.

Finally, Doug takes a quick look at what Utah Lawmakers are up to at the State Capitol as this year’s legislative session enters its final weeks. Utah Senate Majority Leader Evan Vickers looks ahead at what lawmakers hope to get done before the session ends.