Sunday Edition: Jeffrey R. Holland

On this General Conference Sunday Edition special, Boyd Matheson sits down with President Jeffrey R. Holland, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In his interview with President Holland, Boyd asks him to reflect on lessons he has learned from his 30 years as a special witness of Jesus Christ to all the world. President Holland shares some of those important lessons he has learned since his childhood- and several important lessons he has learned over the last few years of his life. Finally, Boyd sits down with Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society General President, to look at the impact of women in the church, on the community and around the world. President Johnson also shares what she has learned from serving women around the world, as well as serving alongside the leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

