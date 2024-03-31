Sunday Edition: Dave Durocher

On this Easter episode of Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson looks at organizations who are providing space for renewal, redemption and transformation. He sits down with Dave Durocher, the executive director of The Other Side Academy. Dave shares his story and journey with Boyd, and shares how others can take that same journey with the services provided at The Other Side Academy. They discuss the road to redemption and transformation for those caught in the criminal justice system, addiction and the streets. Finally, Boyd shares how we can all be types and models of redemptive influence to people around us, by lifting a neighbor in need, visiting the sick, or providing a listening ear to the lonely.

