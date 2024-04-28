Sunday Edition: Rabbi Brad Hirschfield and Aimee Winder Newton

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson begins looking at the lessons we can learn from the first Passover and each Passover that has since followed. Boyd brings Rabbi Brad Hirschfield, co-founder and co-executive editor of The Wisdom Daily and president of The National Jewish Center for Learning and Leadership, into the conversation to discuss those lessons that can apply to us today, especially as we may struggle with the often-uncertain state of the world. Boyd also sits down with Aimee Winder Newton, senior advisor to Gov. Spencer Cox and director of the Office of Families, to dive into the crucial conversation of the harmful impacts of social media on our youth. Together they look at what is being done at the state level to not only protect kids but to also empower parents. Finally, Boyd shares how we can learn from people in the ‘fingerprint business’ and leave our own fingerprints behind.

