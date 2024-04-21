Sunday Edition: Curtis Bennett and Jay Evensen

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with Curtis Bennett, executive director of One Kind Act a Day, to discuss their recent summit on kindness. Curtis shares how powerful a single act of kindness can be and the butterfly effect it can have on our communities. Plus, Curtis discusses the important lessons he has learned about kindness from youth who have completed the One Kind Act a Day pledge and how all of us can get involved. Boyd also sits down with Deseret News opinion editor, Jay Evensen, to look at everything from the impact of sports betting- and some of its unintended consequences on sports- to the role of media in an era of distrust. Finally, Boyd shares his thoughts on how we move from opinion, to what he says is the most important thing, the truth- and who is responsible for it.

