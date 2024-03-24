Sunday Edition: Former Utah Gov. Mike Leavitt

Former Utah Governor Mike Leavitt joins Boyd Matheson for Sunday Edition this week to share lessons from the past for Utah’s future. Governor Leavitt led the way for Utah’s first Olympics and the growth that followed. Today he shares great foresight as the state looks to continued growth, expansion and eventually another Olympics. From growth and infrastructure to technology and education, Governor Leavitt talks about lessons learned and how we can use those to help future generations. On the note of making decisions for future generations, Boyd looks to President Ronald Reagan who had the challenge of writing for the future. Boyd challenges poking holes in the past and explores the courage of writing for the future with a 100-year look forward.

