Sunday Edition: Robert P. George

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with Robert P. George, a McCormick Professor of Jurisprudence and director of the James Madison Program in American Ideals and Institutions, ahead of his lecture on the Constitution and civic virtue for the Wheatley Institute at Brigham Young University. Robert shares his ideas on connecting the Constitution and civic virtue. He also discusses why he thinks the Constitution and its structures are a necessary condition for the preservation of republican freedom but they’re not sufficient. In the final moments, Robert shares principled lessons learned from his father that have driven him and should inspire us all.

