On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SUNDAY EDITION

Sunday Edition: Robert P. George

Mar 10, 2024, 9:41 AM | Updated: 10:00 am

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY KSL TV


KSLTV.com

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with Robert P. George, a McCormick Professor of Jurisprudence and director of the James Madison Program in American Ideals and Institutions, ahead of his lecture on the Constitution and civic virtue for the Wheatley Institute at Brigham Young University. Robert shares his ideas on connecting the Constitution and civic virtue. He also discusses why he thinks the Constitution and its structures are a necessary condition for the preservation of republican freedom but they’re not sufficient. In the final moments, Robert shares principled lessons learned from his father that have driven him and should inspire us all.

KSL 5 TV Live

Sunday Edition

Nikki Haley joins Sunday Edition to share her vision and values, principles and policies with the v...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley joins Sunday Edition to share her vision and values, principles and policies with the voters of Utah ahead of Super Tuesday.

7 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Judge Griffith

Judge Thomas Griffith addresses a crucial conversation about how to repair the breaches in our civic life following an event at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C.

14 days ago

David Blankenhorn, the founder and president of Institute for American Values and Braver Angels, jo...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: David Blankenhorn

David Blankenhorn, the founder and president of Institute for American Values and Braver Angels, joins the show to discuss the story of Braver Angels and what he has learned about the state of America and the state of the American people.

21 days ago

Yeonmi Park, a North Korean defector, Youtuber, author, and American conservative activist joins Su...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Yeonmi Park

Yeonmi Park, a North Korean defector, Youtuber, author, and American conservative activist joins Sunday Edition to discuss the lessons she learned along her pursuit to freedom.

28 days ago

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox joins Sunday Edition to discuss his high priorities for the state including h...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Gov. Spencer Cox

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox joins Sunday Edition to discuss his agenda for housing, homelessness, and social media.

1 month ago

On this week's Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with Director of the National Marriage Proje...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Brad Wilcox

On this week's Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with Director of the National Marriage Project Brad Wilcox who says the solution to happiness is marriage.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Sunday Edition: Robert P. George